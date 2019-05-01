A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Masood Azhar designated global terrorist in UN sanctions list after China withdraws opposition: Beijing has repeatedly blocked attempts by the United Nations Security Council to blacklist Azhar, most recently on March 13. 
  2. Sixteen die in suspected Maoist attack in Gadchiroli, police chief says there was no intelligence failure: The Congress said the Modi government has not learnt lessons from Pulwama tragedy. Suspected Maoists had torched at least 25 vehicles of a road construction company in Gadchiroli district earlier in the day.
  3. Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s nomination rejected, he may now approach SC: In its notice, the EC had said that government employees who have been dismissed for ‘corruption or disloyalty to the state’ shall be disqualified for 5 years.
  4. Pragya Singh Thakur barred from campaigning for three days for Babri Masjid remark: Thakur had said in April that she was proud of her role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.
  5. Congress moves EC against alleged misuse of bureaucrats for Narendra Modi’s poll campaign: The NITI Aayog reportedly asked district officials to send information about areas under their jurisdiction before the prime minister’s visit to those places.
  6. Tourists told to leave Puri by tomorrow in view of Cyclone Fani, EC lifts model code in 11 Odisha districts: The IMD issued a ‘yellow warning’ and said Fani had intensified into ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’
  7. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in 2012: He had skipped bail to avoid being extradited to Sweden.
  8. Shiv Sena mouthpiece asks Narendra Modi to follow Sri Lanka’s example, ban the burqa: BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, backed the Shiv Sena’s demand.
  9. EC bans Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours for violating poll code: The poll panel said the BJP minister had transgressed ‘limits of decency’.
  10. Two dead, four injured in shooting at University of North Carolina’s Charlotte campus: The 22-year-old who carried out the attack has been charged with two counts of murder. The police said he was acting alone.