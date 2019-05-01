Election watch: Our candidates will cut into BJP’s votes in Uttar Pradesh, claims Priyanka Gandhi
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in three more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Maya Bazaar near Ayodhya at noon on Wednesday. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati will hold a joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, about 70 km from the temple town.
The Election Commission on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Wayanad district in Kerala did not violate the Model Code of Conduct.
The poll panel also issued a notice to sacked Border Security Force jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, saying that government employees who have been dismissed for “corruption or disloyalty to the state” shall be disqualified from campaigning for five years.
Live updates
11.50 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi says the BJP will suffer a major setback in Uttar Pradesh. “In those seats where Congress is strong and our candidates are giving a tough fight, Congress will win,” she tells reporters. “Jahan hamare ummedwar thode halke hain, wahan humne aise ummedwar diye hain jo BJP ka vote kaate (In seats where our candidates are little weak, they will cut into BJP’s vote).”
11.34 am: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets supporters in Baghola, Rae Bareli.
11.33 am: BJP candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur supports the Shiv Sena’s proposal to ban burqas, reports News18. She says said that in the interest of the nation and its security, the Muslim community should come forward and express solidarity in the matter.
11.26 am: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a road show today. “On May 1, Kejriwal would take out a roadshow in Chandni Chowk from Model Town Assembly constituency at 4 pm and cover many areas of the constituency,” says AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai.
11.12 am: The Election Commission says neither West Bengal Police nor central forces are allowed inside the polling booth, reports ANI. They can enter if and when the presiding officer calls them in.
11.11 am: NCP MP Majeed Memon questioned Shiv Sena’s timing of asking for a ban on burqas. “Why this issue has been raised when the polling process is still on,” asks Memon, according to News18. “There are 3 more phases left. This is a sensitive issue, it should not have been raised now.” He urges the Election Commission to take note. “Shiv Sena has no business, it is a political party. It can’t make this kind of a statement in middle of the polling to influence voters in Ayodhya and other places. PM is also going to speak and he may also touch this subject.”
10.45 am: Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency Ajay Maken says without an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party winning all seats in Delhi will be tough. “Had there been an alliance, we would have won on all seven Delhi seats by margins of 2-3 lakh each,” he tells Hindustan Times in an interview. “Now, we won’t win all seven seats and the margins will be smaller.”
10.42 am: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says there cannot be two laws for Modiji and the rest of the country after the Election Commission gives clean chit to the prime minister with regard to his Wayand remarks. “Disappointed that the Prime Minister of India is permitted to go scot-free after rampant violation of Article 324 & MCC,” Surjewala tweeted. “It is now crystal clear that MCC has become ‘Modi Code of Conduct’ !”
10.28 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally in Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh while party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will continue to campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli.
10.26 am: An FIR has been filed against Shatrughan Sinha, the Congress candidate for Patna Sahib, reports India Today. He has been charged with using an unpermitted vehicle for filing his nomination.
10.24 am: NDA MP Ramdas Athawale decries the burqa ban proposed by Shiv Sena, reports ANI. “Not all women who wear burqa are terrorists, if they are terrorists their burqa should be removed,” he says. “It’s a tradition and they have the right to wear it, there shouldn’t be a ban on burqa in India.”
10.03 am: Special Police Observer for West Bengal Vivek Dubey says 578 companies of central forces will be deployed for fifth phase of polling, reports ANI. Besides, 142 Quick Response Teams also will be on standby.
9.57 am: Among the 184 candidates in the fray in the fifth phase of elections, Samajwadi Party nominee Poonam Sinha is the richest candidate, according to Association for Democratic Reforms. The Lucknow candidate has declared assets worth Rs 193 crore. Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Sitapur Vijay Kumar Mishra with Rs 177 crore assets is second richest while BJP’s Jayant Sinha is third on the list with declared assets worth Rs 77 crore.
9.54 am: Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot says his party wants to bring “employment revolution” in the country. “Green revolution happened in India when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister,” he tells PTI. “The Congress has now committed itself to have an employment revolution in the country and therefore the party’s plan in the elections is focused on job creation.”
9.49 am: BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir says he does not believe in debates and dharnas. “In the last four-and-a-half years, there’s only been debates in Delhi and I think people are tired of it,” he tells News18. “Debates will take you nowhere, but going on the ground will.”
Read more here: Delhi: Gautam Gambhir dismisses Atishi Marlena’s open debate challenge, says people are tired of it
9.42 am: A complaint has been filed against Aam Aadmi Party’s West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar for allegedly conducting meetings inside religious places in Madipur, reports PTI. He, however, denies holding any such meeting inside a religious place.
9.40 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi says she was advised against contesting from Varanasi by senior leaders of the party. “They firmly felt that I have responsibility here of looking after 41 seats,” she tells ANI. “I felt that they [candidates] would be disappointed if I focused on only one place.”
9.38 am: Congress’s Hazaribagh candidate Gopal Sahu faces an FIR after Rs 22 lakh cash was seized from his hotel room, reports PTI. The FIR also names Sahu’s son, Sandeep Kumar Sahu.
9.36 am: Jharkhand People’s Party candidate from the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat Surya Singh Besra and another party leader have been named in an FIR for allegedly trying to bribe a journalist, reports PTI.
9.31 am: Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Maya Bazaar near Ayodhya at noon today. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati will hold a joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, about 70 km from the temple town.
9.28 am: In an apparent reference to Narendra Modi, actor and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan says that the person responsible for safeguarding the country is the one who is creating chaos and disorder. Campaigning for SP Lucknow candidate Poonam Sinha, Bachchan asks voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the ongoing polls. “You all have to support our candidates who are contesting, with the same amount of enthusiasm and prove that Samajwadi workers are with them,” she adds.
9.22 am: The Election Commission approves a proposal to lift the Model Code of Conduct in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur districts of Odisha to facilitate rescue and relief work after cyclonic storm Fani makes landfall, reports ANI.
9.20 am: People pay their tributes to Nandyal MP and Jana Sena Party candidate SPY Reddy, reports ANI. He died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.
9.18 am: The Election Commission bars Gujarat BJP President Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours starting from 4 pm on Thursday, reports ANI.
9.05 am: The Election Commission issues a notice to sacked Border Security Force jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, saying that government employees who have been dismissed for “corruption or disloyalty to the state” shall be disqualified from campaigning for five years.
Read more here: Poll panel issues notice to sacked BSF jawan contesting on Samajwadi Party ticket in Varanasi
8.58 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The Election Commission said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Wayanad district in Kerala did not violate the Model Code of Conduct.
- The poll panel banned Samajwadi Party’s Rampur candidate Azam Khan from campaigning for 48 hours for his provocative remarks about election authorities in Uttar Pradesh and for attempting to secure votes along religious lines. The order will come into force at 6 am on Wednesday.
- The Supreme Court gave Rahul Gandhi time till May 6 to file a fresh affidavit in a contempt of court plea filed against his remarks on the Rafale deal. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the bench that Congress president had remarked that the “Supreme Court has said chowkidar chor hai” in its verdict.
- The Trinamool Congress has filed a complaint against Narendra Modi with the Election Commission for his remark that 40 MLAs of the party are in touch with him and will desert it after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced on May 23, party MP Derek O’Brien said on Tuesday. The TMC has demanded that Modi provide an explanation for his comment, failing which his nomination should be cancelled.
- The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Election Commission of India based on a petition from the Congress accusing the poll panel of inaction against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah.
- Narendra Modi said Opposition leaders have lost their sleep after four phases of polling in the Lok Sabha elections. Modi said May 23 – the day of election results – will be the Opposition’s “expiry date”.
- An electronic voting machine used at a booth in Nogaon Phadna village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district went missing on Monday after polls closed in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. It was recovered on Tuesday, with the seal intact, from the waiting room of the village bus stand.