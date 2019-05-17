Election watch: Alliance with BSP is for the future of India, says Akhilesh Yadav
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
Six of the seven phases of India’s General Elections have concluded, with the last scheduled on May 19, and the results due on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday that his party’s alliance with the BSP was for the future of the country. In an interview to The Indian Express, Yadav said he was willing to walk two steps behind the BSP when there was talk on the “gathbandhan”.
Live updates
8.46 am: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has sent letters to all key Opposition leaders, including Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, for a meeting on May 23, reports IANS. NCP’s Sharad Pawar and MK Stalin of the DMK have confirmed their participation.
8.45 am: Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh today.
8.28 am: Yadav says he is willing to walk two steps behind the BSP. “This is a gathbandhan for the future of this country,” he adds.
8.26 am: The SP chief alleges that that BJP made castes turn on each other. In 2014, the BJP fought the elections on caste and religion, he claims. “So we said this is an alliance on the ground, of the poor, of those whose rights are being taken away,” Yadav tells The Indian Express. “So we learnt from the BJP, applied the BJP formula back on the BJP.”
8.23 am: Yadav says the SP-BSP alliance was formed “because PM Modi came to UP and said he is (from) a backward (caste).” “People have understood that he is not. The two, three, of us are working to bring changes through social justice.
8.19 am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tells The Indian Express that the people of Uttar Pradesh are angry because this is the first prime minister who made promises and did the exact opposite of what he said. “They said they will provide 2 crore jobs every year; they took away jobs with the note ban and GST,” alleges Yadav. “Those who showed people dreams of smart cities, Digital India, they are not able to control the animals on the streets.”
8.09 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhimocked Modi for his “56-inch chest” remark, made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. “You boasted about your 56-inch chest, but where is your heart?” she said at a rally in Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
- The West Bengal government appointed a Special Investigation Team to look into the destruction of Bengali reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue on Tuesday. Both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP have blamed each other for the incident.
- The Election Commission ordered the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer to submit a “factual” report on BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks. Thakur had said that Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was a patriot. Thakur later apologised for her remarks.
- Narendra Modi claimed at a rally in West Bengal that Mamata Banerjee wanted to imprison him. “Yesterday, I saw on media channels that Didi [Banerjee] has threatened to take over the offices and homes of Bharatiya Janata Party workers,” he added.
- Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the party has no problem if it does not get the prime minister’s post. “We will go with the unanimous decision [of Opposition parties],” he said.
- Narendra Modi said he is proud of the “divider-in-chief” tag bestowed upon him by the Congress if it means the poor think beyond caste and religion.