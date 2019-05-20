The big news: Exit polls predict second term for BJP-led NDA government, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An RTI reply said the PMO, president owe Air India Rs 600 crore, and the EC said 909 social media posts were taken down during elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Exit polls predict easy majority for NDA, even though BJP may lose some seats: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed exit polls as “gossip” and urged Opposition parties to be “united, strong and bold”.
- Prime Minister’s Office, president and other VVIPs owe Air India Rs 600 crore, says RTI: The national airline has been selling properties annually to raise money, but with limited success.
- EC says social media took down 909 posts during seven phases of Lok Sabha polls: The poll panel said the final phase of voting held on Sunday concluded with an estimated 62.38% turnout.
- Congress, TMC complain to poll panel against media coverage of Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit: The Telugu Desam Party also filed a similar complaint with the Election Commission, saying that the coverage was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
- Eleven killed in a shooting in a bar in Para state of Brazil: There were no immediate reports about the possible motive for the attack.
- Uttar Pradesh villagers accuse BJP workers of bribing voters, forcefully applying indelible ink: The allegation came from Tara Jivanpur village in Chandauli parliamentary constituency, which voted on Sunday.
- Five killed after private aircraft crashes into sea in Honduras: The aircraft plunged into the sea shortly after taking off from the island of Roatán.
- Nitish Kumar condemns Pragya Thakur’s remarks on Godse, says BJP should consider expelling her: The Bihar chief minister, however, said that the decision to remove her from the party was the BJP’s internal matter.
- One dead in explosion near Congress MLA’s home in Bengaluru: Congress MLA Munirathna said that it would be wrong to jump to conclusions until forensic reports have been submitted.
- Donald Trump says he favours abortion in cases of incest, rape or threat to mother’s life: His remarks came four days after the Alabama Senate passed a bill banning abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.