A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Exit polls predict easy majority for NDA, even though BJP may lose some seats: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed exit polls as “gossip” and urged Opposition parties to be “united, strong and bold”. 
  2. Prime Minister’s Office, president and other VVIPs owe Air India Rs 600 crore, says RTIThe national airline has been selling properties annually to raise money, but with limited success.  
  3. EC says social media took down 909 posts during seven phases of Lok Sabha polls: The poll panel said the final phase of voting held on Sunday concluded with an estimated 62.38% turnout.   
  4. Congress, TMC complain to poll panel against media coverage of Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visitThe Telugu Desam Party also filed a similar complaint with the Election Commission, saying that the coverage was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.  
  5. Eleven killed in a shooting in a bar in Para state of Brazil: There were no immediate reports about the possible motive for the attack.  
  6. Uttar Pradesh villagers accuse BJP workers of bribing voters, forcefully applying indelible ink: The allegation came from Tara Jivanpur village in Chandauli parliamentary constituency, which voted on Sunday.  
  7. Five killed after private aircraft crashes into sea in Honduras: The aircraft plunged into the sea shortly after taking off from the island of Roatán.
  8. Nitish Kumar condemns Pragya Thakur’s remarks on Godse, says BJP should consider expelling her: The Bihar chief minister, however, said that the decision to remove her from the party was the BJP’s internal matter.  
  9. One dead in explosion near Congress MLA’s home in Bengaluru: Congress MLA Munirathna said that it would be wrong to jump to conclusions until forensic reports have been submitted.  
  10. Donald Trump says he favours abortion in cases of incest, rape or threat to mother’s life: His remarks came four days after the Alabama Senate passed a bill banning abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.  