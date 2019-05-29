Top news: Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha CM for the fifth time
Here are the biggest stories of the day:
Supreme Court dismisses Karti Chidambaram’s plea seeking return of Rs 10-crore deposit
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s petition seeking Rs 10 crore he had deposited with the court’s registry for travelling abroad. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating his alleged role in the Aircel-Maxis and INX media cases.
Uttar Pradesh government approves setting up corpus for cow shelters
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved setting up a corpus to fund shelter homes for stray cattle in the state. Chief Minister Adityanath chaired a Cabinet meeting that cleared the Uttar Pradesh Cow Conservation and Development Fund Rules, 2019, to run and manage the “govansh ashray sthals” or cow shelters at the district-level.
India dropped from US currency monitoring watch list, five new countries added
The United States removed India from its currency monitoring watch list on Tuesday. The watch list contains the names of countries that have potentially questionable foreign exchange policies and are suspected to be manipulating their currencies to gain trade advantages over the US.
Robert Vadra summoned to Enforcement Directorate’s Delhi office on Thursday: Reports
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Robert Vadra to its Delhi office at 10.30 am on Thursday in connection with a corruption case. Vadra is under the investigative agency’s scanner for land deals in London, Rajasthan and the Delhi-National Capital Region that are allegedly illegal.
Saradha scam: CBI issues summons to two West Bengal Police officials, say reports
The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two officials of the West Bengal Police in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The CBI also sent “necessary documents” to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s office, a day after he failed to appear for questioning before the agency in connection with the scam.
Odisha: Naveen Patnaik sworn in as chief minister for fifth straight term
Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik took oath as the chief minister of Odisha for a fifth consecutive term on Wednesday. Patnaik is the state’s longest serving chief minister. Patnaik met the governor on Sunday to stake claim to form the government, hours after he was elected the leader of the Biju Janata Dal Legislature Party.
Medical student’s suicide: Two more accused doctors arrested by Mumbai Police
The Mumbai Police arrested two doctors in connection with the death of Dr Payal Tadvi on Tuesday night. Tadvi, who was from Jalgaon in Maharashtra and belonged to the Bhil Adivasi community, committed suicide on May 22 after allegedly facing casteist abuse from three senior doctors at the hospital in Mumbai where she worked. With these arrests, all three are now in police custody. According to reports, their bail plea will be heard on Wednesday.
TMC downplays defections of MLAs and councillors, calls it a ‘minor crisis’
The Trinamool Congress downplayed the defection of two of its legislators and at least 50 councillors in West Bengal to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday as a “temporary phase” and a “minor crisis”. Two Trinamool Congress legislators, including Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy, joined the saffron party at an event in New Delhi. Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Debendra Nath Roy also joined the party. Councillors from Kanchrapara, Halisahar and Naihati municipalities were also in Delhi to join the BJP.
Dalit girl allegedly raped and burnt alive in Muzaffarnagar, seven men booked
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked seven men for allegedly raping and killing a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Muzaffarnagar district. The girl’s body was found in a charred state on Friday at her makeshift home near a brick kiln in the Rohana area of Nagar-Kotwali, where she worked. The autopsy suggested she died of asphyxiation and burn injuries.
TDP will play role of constructive opposition, says Chandrababu Naidu
Telugu Desam Party chief and outgoing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said his party will keep a watch on the performance of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and will play the role of a constructive opposition in the state. “A new government is coming in, we have to give it some time,” Naidu said in his first public appearance after the defeat in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. “They promised certain things; let them fulfill those promises.”
Himanta Biswa Sarma says BJP wants Rahul Gandhi to be Congress chief for next 50 years
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Assam MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the party wished to see Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President for “next 50 years” as it would help them. But this would not benefit the democracy as it needs a “vibrant opposition”, he added. “In Parliament, there should be space for the opposition, so if there is no Rahul Gandhi, then there is a possibility of a vibrant opposition,” said Sarma.
Mamata Banerjee to attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on Thursday. Banerjee said the invitation for the ceremony had arrived earlier on Tuesday and she will be attending it as “constitutional courtesy”.