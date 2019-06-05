Top news: IMD forecasts severe heat wave conditions in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heat wave conditions in many parts and severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra on Wednesday. It also said there will be no large change in maximum temperatures over the next two days.
Heat wave to continue across India, light rain brings relief in Punjab and Haryana
The heat wave continued to persist across large parts of the country, with Churu in Rajasthan recording temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department said there will be no large change in maximum temperatures over the next two days.
‘No fawning gestures, same standards of food for all officers’: New Navy chief issues guidelines
Days after taking over as the chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh issued guidelines aimed at tweaking contemporary social and ceremonial practices for optimum utilisation of resources and manpower. “Ladies should remain seated except when the President of India or the governor enters an auditorium or an event,” the new directive said. There is no need for “clapping/cheering/applause or fawning gestures” during such occasions, the guidelines said, according to the newspaper.
West Bengal: BJP takes control of Bhatpara Municipality – its first civic body in the state
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday took control of the Bhatpara Municipality, its first civic body in West Bengal, weeks after the party made inroads in the state by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has never run a civic body in the state. Saurav Singh, a councillor from ward 20, was elected chairman of the board on Tuesday morning.
Mamata Banerjee’s government may not survive till 2021, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday reiterated his party’s claim that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal might not be able to complete its term, and urged party workers to prepare themselves as an “alternative force” before the Assembly elections.
Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur fails to attend court, granted one-day exemption from appearance
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, did not attend court proceedings on Tuesday even though her appeal for exemption from appearance was rejected. The special National Investigation Agency court, however, allowed her advocates to file a new petition seeking exemption for one day.
J&K Assembly polls: Schedule to be announced after Amarnath Yatra, says Election Commission
The Election Commission on Tuesday said it would announce the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections after the Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage will begin on July 2 and end on August 15.