Top news: Narendra Modi to hold all-party meet to discuss ‘One Nation, One Election’ today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the heads of political parties on on Wednesday to discuss the idea of simultaneous national and state elections among other matters. Modi had invited heads of all parties with an MP in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, but Mamata Banerjee has refused to attend the meeting. Some other Opposition parties are also likely to skip the meeting.
Two-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP Om Birla was on Wednesday elected the speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. The Congress and its allies had decided to support Birla’s candidature. He will succeed former BJP MP Sumitra Mahajan, who did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this time.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved an ordinance making it mandatory for new and existing private universities to give an undertaking that they will not be involved in “any anti-national activity”.
SC to hear plea seeking medical team for treatment of children affected by encephalitis in Bihar
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to urgently constitute a medical team to treat children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Muzaffarpur of Bihar. A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner’s counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter. The petition was filed by advocate Manohar Pratap also sought a direction to the Centre to provide necessary medical equipment and other support for effective treatment of children.
Uttarakhand CM dismisses ecological concerns over NRI family’s lavish weddings in hill town
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday dismissed the environmental concerns raised over the weddings of the sons of the South Africa-based Gupta brothers in the hill town of Auli this week. The controversial NRI business family is reportedly expected to spend around Rs 200 crore on the weddings. The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday asked the family to deposit Rs 3 crore with the Chamoli district magistrate as security money on account of the possible environment damage after the functions.
Seven arrested for allegedly harassing former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta in Kolkata
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested seven people for allegedly stalking and harassing former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta the previous night. The model-turned-actor was returning from work with a colleague around 11.40 pm on Monday when a few men on motorcycles stopped her cab at the busy Exide crossing in the city and tried to drag the driver out.
Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between hospital employees and relatives of child who was allegedly raped
A crowd ransacked a hospital in outer Delhi on Tuesday after doctors at the facility referred a minor rape survivor to another hospital for medical tests. Relatives of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped earlier in the day damaged furniture chairs and attacked guards at the Maharshi Valmiki Hospital in Bawana area after the doctors there said they did not have the facilities to examine if the child was sexually assaulted.
Delhi: BJP MP claims mosques are ‘mushrooming’, seeks immediate action to address ‘menace’
Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking “immediate action” on the alleged mushrooming of mosques on government land and roads in several parts of the city, including his constituency.
Mumbai: Water stock in seven lakes supplying to city dips to 6.1%
The water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai dipped to 6.1% of the total capacity on Tuesday, the lowest in three years. The useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna stood at zero, while it was at 0.9% in Bhatsa lake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation supplies 3,420 million litres of water daily, while the stock at the seven lakes stood at 88,743 million litres as on June 18. The stock in the reservoirs on the corresponding date in 2017 and 2018 were 2,70,000 million litres and 2,15,000 million litres.
UP: Private universities must promise to avoid ‘anti-national activity’, says new ordinance
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved an ordinance making it mandatory for new and existing private universities to give an undertaking that they will not be involved in “any anti-national activity”. Universities would also have to submit that they will not allow such activities to take place within their premises or in the name of the university.
Karnataka: Congress suspends MLA Roshan Baig for alleged anti-party activities
The Congress on Tuesday suspended senior leader and Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig from the party for alleged anti-party activities. In May, the Congress had issued a show cause notice to Baig after he said state party president Dinesh Gundu Rao, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party general secretary KC Venugopal should be held responsible “if the party comes up with a below par performance in the Lok Sabha elections”.
Tamil Nadu: Over 300 artistes start online petition in support of Pa Ranjith
Over 300 artistes in Tamil Nadu have come out in support of filmmaker Pa Ranjith saying that he was “being vehemently attacked and abused for his views” on emperor Raja Raja Chola. Ranjith had spoken about how the Dalit community had been massively oppressed under the emperor’s regime.
J&K: Viral video shows terrified schoolchildren crying after soldiers allegedly assault bus driver
A video of crying schoolchildren caused outrage on social media on Tuesday after Army personnel allegedly beat up their bus driver in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Some students alleged that the Army personnel had assaulted the driver and threatened to beat them too if they cried.
Tamil Nadu: Groundwater depleted but media shouldn’t create an ‘illusion’ of water scarcity, says CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the media of “creating an illusion” of water scarcity in the state, even as the Madras High Court criticised his government for alleged mismanagement of water resources. He said drought and deficient monsoon had depleted groundwater levels but claimed that the problem was not as big as it was being made out.