President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday that national security was paramount to government led by Narendra Modi and praised the government’s efforts to ban triple talaq. Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a doctor and departmental proceedings against another after a four-day-old child died of alleged medical negligence at a district hospital in Bareilly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told political parties at the meeting that a committee would be set up to provide "time-bound suggestions" on the proposal to hold national and state elections simultaneously.
Noida: Seven men arrested for alleged gangrape of three women at a farmhouse
The Noida Police on Wednesday arrested seven men for allegedly raping three women at a farmhouse in Sector 135 of the city the previous night. A driver and another accused are on the run.
US tells India it is considering cap on H-1B visas as reaction to data localisation rules: Reuters
The United States has told India that is considering putting a cap on H-1B work visas for countries that force foreign companies to store data locally, Reuters reported quoting unidentified Indian government officials. The Reserve Bank of India had in April 2018 asked payment firms to make sure that data is stored on local servers.
Encephalitis: Bihar starts socio-economic survey of 450 parents of affected children, says report
The Bihar government has ordered a socio-economic survey of more than 450 people whose children have either been affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome or died of the disease. At least 128 people have died of the disease across the state.
Gujarat: Dalit village leader’s husband beaten to death in Botad district
The husband of a Dalit sarpanch in Gujarat was beaten to death on Wednesday, the police said. Manjibhai Solanki was allegedly killed by about six men when he was riding a motorcycle on the Ranpur-Barvala Road in Botad district.
‘Voters chose uninterrupted progress by re-electing Modi government,’ says President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall on Thursday. Kovind said the newly elected Lok Sabha represents an image of the diversities of India, with the most women MPs ever and nearly half of the new members being first-timers.
Assam: Woman’s headless body found near Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, police suspect human sacrifice
The headless body of a woman was found on Wednesday evening around a kilometre away from the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam. Police are investigating if it is a case of human sacrifice. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Guwahati West) KK Chowdhury said an earthen lamp and pot were found near the body, suggesting a religious ritual.
Simultaneous polls: Milind Deora calls for debate even as Congress skips PM Modi’s meeting
Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “One Nation, One Election” proposal is “worthy of a debate”, even as the Congress skipped the all-party meeting convened by Modi to discuss the matter on the same day. “I believe that being in a continuous election mode is a roadblock to good governance, distracts politicians from addressing real issues,” Deora said in statement on Twitter.
CJI harassment case: Delhi Police reinstate complainant’s husband, brother-in-law, says report
The Delhi Police have reinstated the jobs of the husband and brother-in-law of the woman who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. They were brought back as head constables.
Uttar Pradesh: Government doctor suspended after infant dies of alleged negligence in Bareilly
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a doctor and departmental proceedings against another after a four-day-old child died of alleged medical negligence at the Maharana Pratap District Hospital in Bareilly.
MPs heckled in Lok Sabha: ‘House not for slogans, will run it by rules,’ Speaker Om Birla tells HT
Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that he will not allow a repeat of the shouting of religious slogans in the House, as seen during the swearing-in of some Opposition MPs earlier this week, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.
PM Narendra Modi discusses simultaneous polls at all-party meeting, will form panel to examine idea
Several political parties supported the idea of “One Nation, One Election” during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, while others expressed the need to examine all aspects of the proposal carefully, the government said. Modi said at the meeting that a committee would be set up to provide “time-bound suggestions” on the proposal.