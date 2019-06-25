Top news: SC rejects plea against separate bye-elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat
Live updates
SC rejects Congress leader’s plea against separate bye-polls to two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by the Congress challenging the Election Commission’s decision to hold separate bye-elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat. The bye-elections are scheduled for July 5. The two Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the elections of Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi.
Jammu and Kashmir: Editor of Urdu newspaper arrested in Srinagar in 27-year-old case
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested the editor and owner of an Urdu daily in a midnight raid at his home in Srinagar in a 27-year-old case. Police said Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, the editor of Aafaq, was summoned by a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities court.
Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy orders demolition of hall built by former CM Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the demolition of Praja Vedika, a conference hall adjacent to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s house, at Undavalli near Amaravati.
Delhi: Every home will receive piped drinking water at all hours by 2024, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said his government will ensure all homes in the national Capital get round-the clock piped drinking water in the next five years. Kejriwal made the statement on Monday after inaugurating a water treatment plant at Chandrawal, which is expected to be completed by 2022.
Uttar Pradesh: In Badaun, police frisk bikers at gunpoint, senior officials say it was a drill
A video of policemen in the Wazirganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district frisking people at gunpoint has emerged on social media with senior police officials saying that it was done “as a drill”. Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Tripathi said it was a precautionary measure taken by the police as miscreants often fire at the police.
West Bengal: BJP takes control of first district council in state as 10 TMC members switch sides
The Trinamool Congress on Monday lost control of the South Dinajpur district council after a majority of its leaders switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ten Trinamool Congress members of the council defected to the BJP, giving the party a majority in 18-seat council.
Jharkhand mob attack: Police recorded victim’s ‘confession’ but did not mention assault, says report
The Jharkhand Police recorded a “confession statement” of a Muslim man who was beaten by a mob in Seraikela Kharsawan district on June 18 but did not mention the assault in the statement. Tabrej Ansari was caught in Dhaktidih village while allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle. According to the FIR, the mob had forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.
Haryana: Homeguard jawan dragged on bonnet of BJP leader’s car in Rewari
A homeguard jawan on Monday was dragged for about 200 metres on the bonnet of a vehicle belonging to a Bharatiya Janata Party leader after he tried to stop the car for driving on the wrong side of a road in Haryana’s Rewari city.
Kolkata: Muslim man claims he was pushed off train for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, says report
A 26-year-old madrasa teacher in West Bengal on Monday alleged that he was assaulted and pushed off a train last week in Kolkata for not chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. The railway police said the man was assaulted due to “boarding and de-boarding issues”.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to arrive in Delhi today, terrorism and trade ties on the agenda
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in India on Tuesday for a three-day visit. He is scheduled to attend meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss ways to strengthen strategic and trade ties between the two countries.
‘Do those who do not say Vande Mataram have right to live in India?’ BJP minister asks in Parliament
Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who is the Minister of State for MSME and Animal Husbandry and a first-time MP from Balasore in Odisha, on Monday asked if those who do not say “Vande Mataram” have a right to live in the country. This was Sarangi’s first speech in Parliament.
BJP’s Rajasthan chief Madan Lal Saini dies in Delhi, PM Modi calls it a ‘major loss’
President of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajasthan unit Madan Lal Saini died on Monday while undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Saini, who was also a Rajya Sabha MP, was 75. He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur.