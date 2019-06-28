Top news: PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump ahead of G20 summit opening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met United States President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral and international matters. They discussed a host of key matters, including trade, defence relations and 5G communications networks.
A 25-year-old man was allegedly thrashed, verbally abused, and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Three accused, all residents of Agasan village, were arrested earlier this week and were sent to police custody.
G20 summit: Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity, PM Modi says at BRICS meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said terrorism was the biggest threat to humanity as it not only kills innocents but also severely affects economic development and social stability. Modi was addressing an informal meeting of the BRICS bloc – comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.
Thane: Muslim cab driver allegedly thrashed and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, three arrested
The Muslim cab driver was making his way to Mumbai around 3 am on Monday after he picked up passengers from Thane’s Diva area. The accused allegedly took Khan’s car keys, dragged him and one of the passengers out and started abusing both of them.
Dalai Lama expresses worry over Europe becoming ‘Muslim country’, says Trump lacks ‘moral principle’
The Dalai Lama has expressed concern over Europe becoming a “Muslim country” or an “African country”. In a wide-ranging interview to BBC, the Tibetan spiritual leader also made remarks about the possibility of a woman successor and United States President Donald Trump’s lack of “moral principle”.
G20 summit: PM Modi and Donald Trump discuss trade, 5G networks, defence ties and Iran
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump ahead of the opening of the G20 summit in the city of Osaka in Japan on Friday to discuss bilateral and global matters. This was the first meeting between the leaders since Modi’s re-election last month.