The big news: Modi asks people to conserve water during Mann ki Baat, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Trump became the first US president to step into North Korea, and BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya expressed no regret for attacking an officer.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi pitches for water conservation during Mann ki Baat, says new ministry set up to tackle crisis: A report by the Union government’s think tank NITI Ayog said that 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020.
- Donald Trump steps into North Korean territory after meeting Kim Jong-un at demilitarised zone: Trump is the first US president to enter North Korean soil.
- BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya expresses no regret for assaulting official after being released on bail: Vijayvargiya’s supporters garlanded him after he left the jail and fired in the air.
- After water enters Statue of Unity viewing gallery, officials deny any defect, say it is by design: After tourists complained, Narmada Collector IK Patel claimed that it was natural for water to enter the gallery.
- Actor Zaira Wasim quits films, says it interferes with her faith and religion: The 18-year-old Kashmiri actor said she felt like she was struggling to become someone else.
- Air Force recovers stranded rescue team from AN-32 accident site in Arunachal Pradesh: The 15-member team was stranded for 17 days at a height of 12,000 feet in the border area of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts due to bad weather.
- Adityanath denies Hindu families are migrating out of Meerut due to fear: ‘Who will migrate now that we have come to power?’ the chief minister asked.
- Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, say police: The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the group he was affiliated to.
- UP Police respond to Priyanka Gandhi, claim crime has fallen by 20%-35% in two years: The Congress general secretary had said that criminals roam free in Uttar Pradesh.
- Delhi Congress leader PC Chacko overturns Sheila Dikshit’s decision to dissolve all block committees: Chacko forwarded a copy of his order to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Dikshit.