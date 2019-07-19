Top news: Pranab Mukherjee says India will become $5 trillion economy because of ‘strong foundation’
The biggest stories of the day.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee said India’s aim to become a $5 trillion economy by 2024 would be achieved because of the strong foundation laid by previous governments. “If Indian economy is to be built to $5 trillion, we [Congress rule] left a strong foundation of $1.8 trillion from almost zero.”
Pakistan on Thursday announced that it will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, according to the country’s laws. This came hours after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Jadhav’s detention was illegal and under “fabricated charges” and asked Islamabad to “immediately” grant consular access.
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority by 1.30 pm on the floor of the Assembly on Friday. The House was adjourned earlier on Thursday amid a heated debate without a vote on the confidence motion moved by the chief minister.
Live updates
$5 trillion economy isn’t coming out of heaven, former governments laid foundation: Pranab Mukherjee
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said India’s target to become a $5 trillion economy by 2024 would be achieved only because of a “strong foundation” built by previous governments. “Finance Minister, while presenting the budget, had said that by 2024, India’s economy will reach $5 trillion,” Mukherjee said. “It isn’t coming out of heaven. There’s a solid foundation and the foundation has been built not by Britishers but by Indians after Independence.”
TikTok: IT ministry questions app on user safety and data storage after calls for ban
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked Chinese video applications TikTok and Helo to explain how it collects user data and creates awareness for safe use of its platform. The ministry sought details after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a ban on TikTok and Helo. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch had alleged that Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, which developed the app, had a poor track record on privacy protection and that TikTok’s content was “against Indian culture and morality”.
Karnataka in the spotlight as governor sets 1.30 pm deadline for trust vote
The Karnataka crisis deepened on Thursday after Governor Vajubhai Vala asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the Assembly by 1.30 pm on Friday.
Election Commission issues notice to NCP, Trinamool Congress, CPI over national party status
The Election Commission on Thursday issued show cause notices to the Nationalist Congress Party, the Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India on withdrawing their national party status after their poor performances in the Lok Sabha elections.
Karnataka crisis: Governor asks HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority in House by 1.30 pm today
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asking him to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly by 1.30 pm on Friday. The governor had earlier suggested that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar hold a trust vote on Thursday itself. However, the House had adjourned for the day without a floor a test.
Pakistan will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, says foreign ministry
Pakistan will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, according to the country’s laws, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017, following which India moved the International Court of Justice, seeking a stay on his death sentence.
UP: Police arrest 25 people after 10 villagers shot dead in Sonbhadra district
The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a total of 25 people in connection with the shootout in Ubha village of Sonbhadra district that killed 10 people. As many as 19 people were injured in Wednesday’s incident. The police had said the incident took place when Ubha village head Yagya Dutt had gone to take possession of the land that he had purchased two years ago. Villagers gathered at the spot and started to protest. Dutt and his supporters allegedly opened fire on the victims.
Delhi Police charge wife of ND Tiwari’s son with killing her husband
The wife of late Congress leader ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, was on Thursday charged with killing her husband. The Delhi Police claimed lawyer Apoorva Shukla smothered and strangulated him following an argument over him drinking alcohol with his sister-in-law from the same glass.
Tamil Nadu: Two new districts, Tenkasi and Chengalpattu, to be formed, says CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that two new districts – Tenaksi and Chengalpattu – will be created by bifurcating Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram districts. The state will have 35 districts after these two districts are carved out. Palaniswami, while speaking in the Assembly, said separate officers would be appointed to govern the districts.