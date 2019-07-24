Top news: ‘Democracy lost,’ says Congress after Karnataka government’s fall
The biggest stories of the day.
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of carrying out “one of the most heinous” instances of horse-trading in the country after the coalition government in Karnataka failed to prove its majority in the House. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expelled the lone MLA of her party for not voting for the coalition.
After United States President Donald Trump’s remarks about the Kashmir dispute led to uproar in India, a senior adviser of the president said Trump “does not make things up”. Trump had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.
Live updates
BJP will not be responsible if Kamal Nath faces Karnataka-like crisis, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said there was an internal conflict within the Congress government in the state, and warned that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not be responsible if the Kamal Nath government faces a similar crisis like the one in Karnataka.
RTI Act amendments will lead to dictatorship, says social activist Anna Hazare
Social activist Anna Hazare has criticised the Centre for amending the Right to Information Act, saying it was akin to deceiving Indians. The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners.
UP: Bail granted to editor of news channel that aired alleged defamatory content about Adityanath
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the managing editor of a Noida-based news channel that aired alleged defamatory content about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath last month. Anuj Shukla, an editor at Nation Live channel, got bail in a case of fraud and forgery.
‘President Trump does not make things up,’ says adviser after being asked if Kashmir claim is false
A senior adviser of United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Trump “does not make things up” when asked if his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute was false, C-Span reported.
‘Their greed won’: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders lash out at BJP after Karnataka trust vote
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of carrying out “one of the most heinous” instances of horse-trading in the country after the coalition government in Karnataka failed to prove its majority in the House. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said his party’s alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) had been a target from the beginning.
Karnataka floor test: Mayawati expels lone Bahujan Samaj Party MLA who did not vote for coalition
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday expelled the lone party MLA in Karnataka for not voting for the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition during the trust vote in the Assembly. The coalition lost the floor test 99 to 105.