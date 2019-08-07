Top news: Narendra Modi, President Kovind pay tributes to BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj
The biggest stories of the day.
Former Union minister Sushma Swaraj died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. Her body is expected to be cremated around 3pm today. Several leaders across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, paid their tributes to the BJP veteran on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind declared the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 on Wednesday. This came a day after Parliament ratified the government’s decisions.
Live updates
J&K: Three policemen injured in Poonch, Srinagar pockmarked with concertina wires and checkpoints
Three policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on Tuesday after violence broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district over Parliament’s decision to end the state’s special status by hollowing out Article 370 of Constitution. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind declared the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.
Kerala journalist death: Suspended IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman gets bail
A court in Kerala on Tuesday granted bail to Indian Administrative Services officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who was arrested and suspended after he allegedly killed journalist K Muhammed Basheer last week. Judicial First Class Magistrate Aneesa A granted bail to Venkitaraman after the prosecution failed to produce any scientific evidence to prove that he was in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident.
Sushma Swaraj to be cremated with full state honours at 3 pm today
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, will be cremated with full state honours on Wednesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium. “Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence for people to pay respects,” BJP Working President JP Nadda said. “At 3 pm, she will be taken to Lodhi Road crematorium, where her last rites will be performed with full state honours.”
‘Unprecedented horror in Kashmir’, says former IAS officer Shah Faesal
Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement President Shah Faesal on Tuesday termed the situation in the Valley as one of “unprecedented horror” following the decision of the Union government to scrap the state’s special status under Article 370. “Everyone is heartbroken. A sense of defeat written on every face. Fall. From citizens to subjects. History has taken a catastrophic turn for all of us. People are numb. A people whose land, identity, history, was stolen, in broad daylight,” Faesal tweeted.
‘A new dawn awaits’: PM Modi congratulates J&K, Ladakh after bill to scrap special status is passed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the Lok Sabha passed two resolutions and a bill, scrapping special status for the the three regions and granting them union territory status. “For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits,” Modi tweeted.
Ayodhya hearing in SC: Nirmohi Akhara seeks control of entire disputed land
Nirmohi Akhara, which is one of the parties involved in the Ayodhya land dispute case, told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that no Muslim was allowed to enter the structure since 1934 and sought possession and management of the entire 2.77 acre disputed land. A five-judge constitution bench began the daily hearings in the case earlier in the day after a mediation panel set up in March failed to resolve the dispute.
SC asks nine states to file responses about procedure of evicting Adivasis from forest land
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said nine states have not followed the procedure in rejecting the claims of Adivasis over forest land. The court said that the eviction of around 11.8 lakh allegedly illegal forest dwellers was an important matter. “Nine states say they have not followed the procedure,” a bench of Justices MR Shah and BR Gavai said. “We would like to be addressed first on this. It is an important matter.”
Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia supports Centre on J&K, says ‘it is in country’s interest’
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday supported the Centre’s decision to remove special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and to bifurcate it into two Union Territories. He is the eighth member to go against the party’s stand.