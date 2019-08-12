Top news: Reports say curfew back in Srinagar ahead of Bakrid celebrations
The Jammu and Kashmir Administration reimposed curfew in parts of Srinagar ahead of Bakrid on Monday. Some markets and banks were open on Sunday, and the administration said it was “trying to reduce inconveniences and ease facilities” for the festivities.
India on Sunday cancelled the Samjhauta Express from New Delhi to Attari. Indian Railways cancelled the train days after Pakistan suspended services on its side in protest against India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
J&K: Group of Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras, Sikhs call Centre’s decision undemocratic, unconstitutional
A group of citizens from the Kashmiri Pandit, Dogra and Sikh communities issued a statement on Saturday condemning the revision of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The 64 signatories rejected the “unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional imposition” on them.
The administration in Jammu and Kashmir claimed to have made arrangements for Eid-al-Adha celebrations on Monday, even as some reports said curfew was imposed again in parts of Srinagar and security remained tight. Some markets and banks were open on Sunday, and the administration said it was "trying to reduce inconveniences and ease facilities" for the festivities.
Google celebrates 100th birthday of ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai with a doodle
Google on Monday celebrated Indian Space Research Organisation founder Vikram Sarabhai’s 100th birth anniversary with a doodle. Sarabhai is considered the father of India’s space programme. “Beyond his personal interest in cosmic rays, rockets, and satellites, Dr. Sarabhai believed in using science and technology as ‘levers of development’,” Google said.
Chief election commissioner claims allegations of EVM tampering are ‘made with criminal intent’
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora claimed on Saturday that allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines are “more than unfair” and “made with criminal intent”, PTI reported. Arora said at a business conclave at the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta that EVMs may sometimes be faulty but they cannot be tampered with.
Railways cancels Samjhauta Express on Indian side days after Pakistan suspends services
Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it has cancelled the Samjhauta Express at the Indian end of the railway line, PTI reported. Last week, Pakistan had suspended services on its side in protest against the Indian government's decision to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
BJP leaders criticise Congress for appointing Sonia Gandhi its interim chief
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday mocked United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s appointment as the interim Congress president. The Congress Working Committee appointed Sonia Gandhi to the post after Rahul Gandhi refused to reconsider his decision to quit.