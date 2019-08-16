The big news: Restrictions in J&K to be eased in phases, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rajnath Singh said India’s ‘no first use’ nuclear policy may change, and Danish leaders ridiculed Donald Trump for planning to buy Greenland.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Schools to reopen in Kashmir next week, more restrictions to be eased gradually: Twelve of the 22 districts in the state were now functioning normally, and five districts had limited restrictions, the chief secretary said.
- On ‘no first use’ nuclear policy, Rajnath Singh says future will depend on circumstances: The defence minister was in Pokhran to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.
- Danish leaders say Donald Trump has gone mad after report says he wants to buy Greenland: According to ‘The Wall Street Journal’, the president has discussed the idea with his advisers ‘with varying degrees of seriousness’.
- Major general dismissed after Army chief confirms court martial ruling: The alleged incident took place in 2016 when the accused was serving the Assam Rifles and was posted in the Northeast.
- Images seen at Ayodhya’s disputed site go against Islam, no mosque was there, claims deity’s lawyer in SC: Ownership cannot be claimed on a place just because one offers prayers there, CS Vaidyanathan told the court on the seventh day of hearing.
- Imran Khan says Modi government’s ‘fascist tactics’ in Jammu and Kashmir will fail miserably: Meanwhile, India suspended Thar Link Express to Pakistan, cancelled passengers’ tickets.
- Shiv Sena asks if Muslim community will pay heed to Modi’s message on population explosion: In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, it asked when the community will understand that a small family was beneficial.
- Activist Sandeep Pandey put under house arrest again for planning protest in Lucknow: The candlelight march was planned at GPO Park in Hazratganj at 6 pm.
- Justice Kureshi’s elevation will be decided within a week, Centre tells Supreme Court: The top court had suggested on May 10 that Kureshi be appointed as the chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
- Unnao rape-accused MLA Sengar gets prime spot in Independence Day ad, beside Modi and Adityanath: The advertisement in the Unnao edition of Hindi newspaper ‘Hindustan’ was funded by local BJP leader and Ungu Nagar Panchayat Chairman Anuj Kumar Dixit.