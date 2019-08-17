A look at the headlines right now:

‘Entirely internal matter,’ says India after China raises Kashmir in United Nations Security Council: A meeting to discuss Kashmir ended without any outcome or statement from the council. Schools to reopen in Kashmir next week, more restrictions to be eased gradually: Twelve of the 22 districts in the state were now functioning normally, and five districts had limited restrictions, the chief secretary said. Meanwhile, the Congress’ state chief was put under house arrest and its spokesperson was detained. On ‘no first use’ nuclear policy, Rajnath Singh says future will depend on circumstances: The defence minister was in Pokhran to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary. Images seen at Ayodhya’s disputed site go against Islam, no mosque was there, claims deity’s lawyer in SC: Ownership cannot be claimed on a place just because one offers prayers there, CS Vaidyanathan told the court on the seventh day of hearing.

Imran Khan says Modi government’s ‘fascist tactics’ in Jammu and Kashmir will fail miserably: Meanwhile, India suspended Thar Link Express to Pakistan, cancelled passengers’ tickets. Shiv Sena asks if Muslim community will pay heed to Modi’s message on population explosion: In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, it asked when the community will understand that a small family was beneficial. Activist Sandeep Pandey put under house arrest again for planning protest in Lucknow: The candlelight march was planned at GPO Park in Hazratganj at 6 pm. Congress’ DK Shivakumar denies phone surveillance charges under Karnataka coalition government: This came two days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered an inquiry into alleged phone-tapping of politicians, police officials and journalists. Unnao rape-accused MLA Sengar gets prime spot in Independence Day ad, beside Modi and Adityanath: The advertisement in the Unnao edition of Hindi newspaper ‘Hindustan’ was funded by local BJP leader and Ungu Nagar Panchayat Chairman Anuj Kumar Dixit.

Criminal case filed against Priyanka Gandhi in Muzaffarpur court for tweet on Pehlu Khan verdict: The plea, which alleged that Vadra’s remarks were in contempt of court and attempted to spread communal hatred, will be heard on August 26.