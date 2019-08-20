A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan to approach International Court of Justice over Kashmir dispute with India: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the decision was taken after considering all legal aspects. P Chidambaram moves Supreme Court after Delhi HC rejects plea for anticipatory bail in INX Media case: The High Court judge said it was a ‘classic case of money laundering’ while rejecting the Congress leader’s plea. Soldier killed, four others injured in alleged ceasefire violation in Poonch district of J&K: The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector reportedly started around 11 am Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad detained at Jammu airport, sent back to New Delhi again: An aide of the leader said Azad was not allowed to go home or attend the meeting at Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters. Sixteen hostages free after police shoot dead suspect who hijacked bus in Rio de Janeiro: Security forces surrounded the vehicle, which was stationary on a bridge connecting Rio with Niterói. Chhattisgarh CM says BJP kept people in the dark while abrogating special status of J&K: Bhupesh Baghel added that states like Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had also been divided, but after taking the approval of the state Assembly. HC asks state to file response to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan’s plea for extended parole: Sriharan submitted that she approached the court as the deputy inspector general of prisons had rejected her representation for extension. El Salvador court acquits woman who faced murder charge after having stillborn child: The country has very strict laws against abortion, and the 21-year-old’s case had garnered international attention. Assam government will give legal help to those excluded from final list, says home ministry: The ministry also increase the time limit of filing of appeals in foreigners’ tribunals from 60 days to 120 days. Air force chief says IAF is ‘cautious and alert’ to face any situation on India-Pakistan border: However, BS Dhanoa lamented that the IAF was still using the MiG-21 fighter jets, which are 44 years old.