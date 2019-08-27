A look at the headlines right now:

Reserve Bank of India to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to central government: The decision came after the central bank accepted the recommendation of a panel led by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan.

‘Kashmir dispute is bilateral matter,’ Narendra Modi says in Donald Trump’s presence: The US president told reporters that the Indian prime minister had assured him that the situation in Kashmir was under control. P Chidambaram sent to four more days of CBI custody for interrogation in INX Media case: The Congress leader has been in the agency’s custody since August 21. Imran Khan says Narendra Modi made a ‘historic blunder’, vows to raise Jammu and Kashmir matter at UN: Imran Khan made the remarks during an address to Pakistanis, in which he talked about his administration’s future strategy on the Kashmir matter.

Delhi court grants CBI time till September 9 to finish its investigation in Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and three other men had allegedly raped the complainant, then a minor, on two occasions in 2017.

JeM training members for underwater attack, we’re prepared to thwart any attempts, says Navy chief: Admiral Karambir Singh said that all coastal security personnel were making sure no intrusion occurs from the sea.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa selects three deputy chief ministers, allocates portfolios: The three deputy chief ministers are Govind Karjol, Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Sangappa Savadi.

Centre sacks 22 Income Tax officials for alleged corruption, serious irregularities in work, say reports: The action is in consonance with Narendra Modi’s effort to purge ‘black sheep’ in the tax department, a promise he made in his Independence Day speech. Donald Trump says he is ready to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under the right circumstances: The United States president also said that China had asked to restart trade talks. Pragya Singh Thakur blames Opposition’s ‘killing power’ for deaths of BJP leaders: The Congress criticised the comments and said it was unfortunate that she accused them of using supernatural forces against the ruling party.

