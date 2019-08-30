Top news: US raises concerns over detentions and restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir
The United States expressed serious concerns about reports of detentions and curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian administration. Washington’s state department spokesperson said that the country was “watching the situation in Jammu and Kashmir closely”.
The Supreme Court will hear the case of a missing law student in Uttar Pradesh. The woman had disappeared after posting a video on social media in which she accused several influential people of harassment.
Live updates
Indian economy growing at fastest rate with strong macroeconomic fundamentals, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the economy was currently growing at the fastest rate as the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals were quite strong. The home minister’s assessment came amid fears of an economic slowdown.
US says it is ‘very concerned’ about reports of detentions, curbs in Jammu and Kashmir
The United States on Thursday said that it was “very concerned” about the reports of detentions and restrictions imposed on Jammu and Kashmir residents and also called for curbing cross-border terrorism. The comments came three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France where Trump said that the Indian prime minister had the Kashmir situation “under control”.
Unnao: Another rape complainant, her mother try to immolate themselves over police inaction
A woman and her mother tried to immolate themselves outside the district magistrate’s office in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao city on Thursday alleging police inaction in a rape case. The complainant is from the same village as the woman who has accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape.
Missing UP law student: Supreme Court agrees to hear case tomorrow
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to take suo motu cognisance of the case of a missing law student in Uttar Pradesh. The court agreed to hear the matter on Friday, two days after a group of lawyers approached it.
Himachal Pradesh: Bill against forced religious conversions introduced in Assembly
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday introduced in the Assembly a bill against forced conversions, and marriages solemnised for the sole purpose of converting to another religion. It claimed that forced conversions were on the rise in the state.
New FDI rules: BJP government is serving the interests of multinational companies, alleges Congress
The Congress on Thursday criticised the Narendra Modi government for relaxing sourcing rules of local products, and permitting online sale in single-brand retail. The Opposition party accused the government of serving the interests of international companies.
