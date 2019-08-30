The big news: GDP growth slows to six-year low of 5%, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Centre announced the merger of 10 state-run banks, and the SC said the law student who accused a BJP leader of harassment should stay in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s economic growth slipped to 5% in April-June – slowest in over six years: This is the fourth straight quarter of slower growth.
- Ten public lenders to be merged into four entities, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister said the banks would be provided adequate capital in order to give ‘a boost to the economy’.
- In Chinmayanand harassment case, SC asks city police to escort law student’s parents to Delhi: The 23-year-old woman, who went missing last week after accusing the BJP leader of harassment, was found in Rajasthan earlier in the day.
- World risks India-Pakistan war if it fails to intervene in Kashmir, says Imran Khan in NYT op-ed: The Pakistan prime minister said the two nuclear-armed states were inching towards a direct military confrontation.
- Supreme Court collegium recommends appointment of four High Court chief justices to top court: Four vacancies were created this month after one judge retired and the Parliament approved raising the top court’s sanctioned strength by three.
- West Bengal Assembly passes bill against mob lynching, Congress and CPI(M) back legislation: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the government introduced the bill as the Centre had failed to enact any anti-lynching law.
- Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Andy Chan arrested: Wong and Chow were charged with ‘organising unauthorised assembly’, and face a maximum of five years in prison. They were produced in court on Friday afternoon.
- P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody in INX Media case till Monday: The former finance minister was arrested by the agency late on August 21.
- Those excluded from final NRC will get enough opportunity to prove citizenship, says Assam CM: Sarbananda Sonowal asked people not to panic, and said the state government will take all possible steps to help genuine Indians.
- Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar gets ED summons for today, says ‘sudden scheduling malafide’: Shivakumar said he received the notice late on Thursday and has been asked to be in Delhi at 1 pm on Friday.