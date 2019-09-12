A look at the headlines right now:

Landline connectivity restored in J&K, says Union home ministry; schools and banks functioning: This came a day after curfew-like restrictions were reimposed in several parts of the Valley to stop people from organising Muharram processions. The UN secretary general, meanwhile, asked India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue. After Gujarat, Uttarakhand reduces traffic violation fines, more states likely to follow: Karnataka and West Bengal on Wednesday opposed the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Nitin Gadkari had earlier in the day urged states not to blunt the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Nirmala Sitharaman’s millennial mindset comment is a ‘grave joke’ on the economic slowdown, says Congress: The party spokesperson alleged that the BJP used such logic to shrug off responsibility and blame others for its own state of the economy.

Supreme Court agrees to hear on September 16 a plea to live-stream proceedings in Ayodhya case: Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue KN Govindacharya has filed the application.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls general election on October 21, dissolves Parliament: The 47-year-old Liberal Party leader is hoping to win a ­second term but his approval ratings have plummeted because of an ethics scandal.

Salmonella bacteria found in MDH sambar masala by food regulator, three lots of product recalled: The US Food and Drug Authority said the product was distributed in retail stores in northern California.

Chandrababu Naidu, son put under house arrest ahead of protest rally in Guntur: The Telugu Desam Party planned the rally to protest against alleged attacks on villagers by YSR Congress Party workers. ‘Some people get irritated when they hear the word cow’, says Narendra Modi in Mathura: The prime minister said these people do not understand how greatly cattle rearing contributes to the economy. Scottish court rules Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament as unlawful: The court reversed a judgement, passed last week, which said that the prime minister had not broken any laws. UK set to reintroduce two-year post-study work visas for overseas students: Chancellor Sajid Javid said the move was ‘about time’, and added that the government ‘should have reversed this silly policy years ago’.

