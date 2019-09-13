Top news: Odd-even scheme to return in Delhi for 12-day period in November
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in the national Capital from November 4 to November 15.
At least 11 people died after a boat capsized during Ganesha idol immersion in Bhopal on Friday morning. Five people were rescued, while at least three others are still missing. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the victims.
Meanwhile, a medico-legal document by five doctors of a medical college in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city confirmed that Tabrez Ansari, who was assaulted by a mob in June, died of cardiac arrest triggered by severe trauma.
Delhi: Odd-even scheme to return from November 4 to 15
SC/ST Act: Supreme Court refers Centre’s review plea on 2018 judgement to a three-judge bench
The Supreme Court on Friday referred the Centre’s plea seeking a review of its earlier order on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to a three-judge bench. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Uday Umesh Lalit said the three-judge bench would hear the matter next week.
BJP leader Chinmayanand, accused by UP law student of rape, questioned by SIT for seven hours
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chinmayanand was questioned by a Special Investigation Team for around seven hours on Thursday night. This came days after a 23-year-old law student from Shahjahanpur, who had earlier accused Chinmayanand of harassment, alleged that the former Union minister had raped and physically exploited her for a year.
Linking social media with Aadhaar: Facebook is not complying with Indian law, Tamil Nadu tells SC
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that Facebook and other social media organisations were not abiding by Indian laws, leading to an increase in lawlessness and difficulties in solving crimes. The state government asked the top court to modify its August 20 order, which had directed the Madras High Court to continue hearing petitions that sought to link social media profiles with Aadhaar but restrained it from passing any orders.
UP: Firozabad college denies it has banned women from wearing burqa on campus
The authorities of a college in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday denied reports that they had banned the burqa in their premises. A controversy had erupted after reports that the college had banned women from wearing burqas.
India’s economic growth ‘much weaker than expected’, says International Monetary Fund
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said India’s economic growth was much weaker than expected, and attributed it to factors such as “corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty”.
Delhi: Truck driver fined Rs 2.05 lakh for overloading his vehicle, other offences
A truck driver in New Delhi was charged Rs 2.05 lakh under the amended Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly overloading his vehicle. The incident took place in Mubarka area of New Delhi. The amended Act, whose provisions came into effect on September 1, provides for an increase in penalty for overloading from Rs 2,000 to 20,000 for the first tonne after the limit. For each tonne beyond that, the penalty has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.
Madhya Pradesh: 11 dead after boat capsizes during idol immersion in Bhopal
At least 11 people drowned to death after a boat capsized during the immersion of a Ganesha idol in Bhopal’s Khatlaputra Ghat on Friday morning. Search and rescue operations are under way as three or four others are still reportedly missing. At least 40 police personnel and a team from the State Disaster Response Force are spearheading the search operation.
Chennai: Woman crushed to death by water tanker after AIADMK hoarding falls on her
A 23-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was crushed to death in Chennai’s Pallikaranai area on Thursday after a hoarding fell on her. She lost her balance and fell on the road, and then a water tanker ran over her. The hoarding was allegedly put up by workers of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
J&K: Shah Faesal withdraws plea against his detention, says hundreds of others have no legal help
Kashmiri bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Thursday withdrew his plea against his detention filed in the Delhi High Court, saying that several residents of his state had been unlawfully detained since August but had no legal assistance.
India-China military standoff in Ladakh on Wednesday was quickly resolved after talks, says MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was important to note how quickly a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh the day before was resolved. The incident occurred after Chinese troops objected to the presence of their Indian counterparts, who were patrolling the area.
J&K: Indian diplomat briefs UN human rights chief about Pakistan’s alleged attempts to disturb peace
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh on Thursday briefed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Bachelet had voiced concerns on Monday about the state of human rights in the region and urged the Indian administration to respect and protect the rights of the Kashmiris.
Jharkhand lynching case: Tabrez Ansari’s cardiac arrest was triggered by severe trauma, say doctors
Manmohan Singh suggests five ways to tackle growth slowdown; blames note ban, faulty GST for crisis
Former Prime Minister and economist Manmohan Singh has pitched for structural reforms to tackle the economic challenges the country is facing. In an interview to The Hindu BusinessLine, which was published on Wednesday, Singh said the government first had to acknowledge the crisis.
