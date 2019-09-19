Top news: First-time violators of e-cigarette ban to get up to Rs 1 lakh penalty, ordinance issued
The biggest stories of the day.
The Centre on Thursday issued an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to one year, or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for first-time violators.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain in Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days, with the possibility of very heavy rain at some places. A red alert, or “take action” alert, is in place in Mumbai, Pune and Satara districts for Thursday, and in Raigad district for Thursday as well as Friday.
In Delhi, many schools will remain closed and commuters are likely to face problems as transport associations have called for a one-day strike to protest against the hefty penalty amounts for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.
Live updates
NASA orbiter fails to locate Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander during flyover
The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration flew over the targeted landing site of Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram on Tuesday and clicked a series of images but failed to locate it. The NASA spacecraft has been orbiting the moon for 10 years.
Jharkhand: Ajoy Kumar, who quit as state Congress chief last month, joins Aam Aadmi Party
Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday ahead of Assembly elections in the state later this year. Kumar, a former Indian Police Service officer, had resigned from his post in the Congress in August, accusing senior colleagues of putting personal interests above the party.
Unnao cases: After CBI warns of high threat level, court asks UP about steps to relocate complainant
A court in Delhi on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report on the possible measures that can be taken to relocate the Unnao rape complainant and her family to a safe place in the state or in a neighbouring state.
Simultaneous elections: Arun Jaitley opposed the idea at a meeting in 2016, reports Indian Express
Former Union minister Arun Jaitley in 2016 told a group of ministers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of simultaneous national and state elections was “fraught with many pitfalls”, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. Jaitley, who died last month, was then the Union finance minister.
NASA orbiter fails to locate Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander during flyover
The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration flew over the targeted landing site of Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram on Tuesday and clicked a series of images but failed to locate it, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. The NASA spacecraft has been orbiting the moon for 10 years.
Jharkhand: Ajoy Kumar, who quit as state Congress chief last month, joins Aam Aadmi Party
Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday ahead of Assembly elections in the state later this year. Kumar, a former Indian Police Service officer, had resigned from his post in the Congress in August, accusing senior colleagues of putting personal interests above the party.
Unnao cases: After CBI warns of high threat level, court asks UP about steps to relocate complainant
A court in Delhi on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report on the possible measures that can be taken to relocate the Unnao rape complainant and her family to a safe place in the state or in a neighbouring state. The court’s direction came after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a threat perception report and said the complainant and her family members face a “Category-A” threat – which is the highest threat level.
Rajnath Singh flies in Tejas, becomes first defence minister to do sortie in indigenous fighter jet
Rajnath Singh on Thursday became the first defence minister to fly in the indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas, the Hindustan Times reported. The minister tweeted photos wearing the G-suit, a white helmet and an oxygen mask before taking off for a 30-minute sortie from the HAL airport in Bengaluru on a twin-seater version of the fighter jet.
Government issues ordinance to ban e-cigarettes, first-time violators to be fined up to Rs 1 lakh
The government on Thursday issued an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes. The ordinance makes the production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution and advertisements of e-cigarettes a cognisable offence.
Delhi court closes cheating case against woman who accused CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment
A court in Delhi has closed criminal proceedings against a former Supreme Court staffer who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexually harassing her, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. A 31-year-old man had accused the woman of cheating him of Rs 50,000 to get him a job at the Supreme Court.
J&K governor differs with other leaders, says PoK can be won through development, not war
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said India can wrest Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir back through planned development in the state and not war, PTI reported. His remark comes even as other leaders and ministers have suggested taking back the territory using force. Malik said he was confident people would “revolt” and cross over to the Indian side without using force.
Mumbai: Schools, colleges shut as IMD issues red alert, predicts heavy rain
The India Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain in Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days, with the possibility of very heavy rain at some places. A red alert, or “take action” alert, is in place in Mumbai, Pune and Satara districts for Thursday, and in Raigad district for Thursday as well as Friday.
Delhi: Transport strike today to protest against amended Motor Vehicles Act
Many schools in Delhi will remain closed on Thursday and commuters are also likely to face problems as transport associations have called for a one-day strike to protest against the hefty penalty amounts for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. The strike has been called by the United Front of Transport Associations. It represents 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments, including trucks, buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis in the National Capital Region. The strike could hit ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola and private buses.
Jharkhand mob lynching: Murder charges reinstated against accused in Tabrez Ansari case
The Jharkhand Police on Wednesday invoked murder charges against 13 persons in connection with the death of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari in June. Earlier this month, the police had dropped the murder charge in the first chargesheet, contending that Ansari had died of a cardiac arrest due to stress and not because of injuries.
Supreme Court gets four new judges, total strength rises to 34
The Supreme Court got four new judges on Wednesday, taking its strength to 34, the highest ever. Justices Krishna Murari, SR Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy were appointed judges of the top court.
Chinmayanand case: SIT says it will not be influenced by media trial, asks people to be patient
The Special Investigation Team looking into allegations against former Union minister Chinmayanand said on Wednesday that it was going through every aspect of the charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The team’s leading official, Naveen Arora, said they were not going to be “influenced by some person or a media trial” to arrive at a conclusion in the case.
India regrets Pakistan’s ‘unilateral’ decision to not allow Modi’s flight in its airspace
India on Wednesday expressed regret over Pakistan’s decision to refuse permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to use its airspace for the second time in two weeks. The statement came hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Islamabad has rejected the request keeping in mind the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Hindi row: DMK postpones ‘language protest’ after Amit Shah’s clarification
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin on Wednesday postponed his party’s proposed protest against the alleged attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to impose Hindi. Stalin changed his mind hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that he had never pitched for Hindi to be made national language. The DMK had planned the “language protest” on September 20.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.