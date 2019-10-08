Top news: Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale fighter jet in France today
The biggest stories of the day.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached France’s capital city of Paris for a three-day visit during which he will receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets. Even though the Union minister will be officially handed over one of the 36 aircraft, the first batch of four jets will arrive in India only by May next year. Singh will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday, and he is likely to discuss matters related to defence and security relations between India and France.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has demanded the unconditional release of those detained or arrested since the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August, his party said. A National Conference delegation had met Abdullah on Sunday for the first time since he was detained at his home in Srinagar.
Live updates
J&K: Time for India to lift curbs, give Kashmiris same rights as other Indians, says US House panel
A United States House committee on Monday said that the communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir was having a “devastating impact on the lives and welfare of everyday Kashmiris”. The committee plans to meet on October 22 to review the situation in the region.
“It’s time for India to lift these restrictions and afford Kashmiris the same rights and privileges as any other Indian citizen,” the Foreign Affairs Committee said in a tweet.
Rajnath Singh reaches Paris to receive first Rafale fighter jet, will meet President Macron
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reached France’s capital city of Paris for a three-day visit during which he will receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets. He is also expected to hold discussions with his French counterpart Florence Parly, PTI reported.
“Delighted to be in France,” Singh tweeted after reaching Paris. “This great nation is India’s important strategic partner and our special relationship goes far beyond the realm of formal ties. My visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries.”
Farooq Abdullah demands unconditional release of all detenues in Kashmir
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has demanded the unconditional release of those detained or arrested since the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August, PTI reported, quoting his party. A National Conference delegation had met Abdullah on Sunday for the first time since he was detained at his home in Srinagar.
Ajay Kumar Lallu appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief
The Congress on Monday appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as its Uttar Pradesh president, replacing actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar. Lallu is a Congress MLA from the state’s Tamkuhi Raj constituency.
The state will have four vice presidents – Virender Chaudhary, Pankaj Malik, Laliteshpati Tripathi, and Deepak Kumar, the party said, adding that 12 general secretaries have been appointed.
ADVERTI