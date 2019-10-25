The big news: Dushyant Chautala seals alliance with BJP in Haryana, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was transferred to Goa, and the Shiv Sena asserted that it had the ‘keys to power’ in Maharashtra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP seals alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s party in Haryana, gives him deputy chief minister post:The Jannayak Janta Party leader had said earlier in the day that he was keeping the doors open for both the BJP and the Congress. BJP leader Uma Bharti called out the party leadership for taking the support of Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda. The Congress accused the BJP of using promises of money, power to secure majority.
- J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Goa, new lieutenant governors appointed: Girish Chandra Murmu will take charge of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Radha Krishna Mathur will be the lieutenant governor of Ladakh.
- Shiv Sena claims to have the ‘keys to power’ in Maharashtra, says ‘voters didn’t accept arrogance’: In an article in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, they said the election results did not deliver a massive mandate as expected.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on Karnataka rebel MLAs’ plea against their disqualification: Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal told the court that the petition should be sent to a Constitution bench.
- AIMIM’s victory in Bihar bye-poll is ‘the most dangerous election verdict’, says Giriraj Singh: The Union minister said the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, which won in Kishanganj, posed a ‘threat to the social integrity’ of the state.
- Gujarat-based company wins contract to revamp Parliament, Central Vista in New Delhi: According to the tender, the new plan will represent ‘values and aspirations of a New India’.
- Bye-polls to four Assembly seats in West Bengal and Uttarakhand on November 25: The four seats that will go to the polls are Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar in West Bengal.
- SC orders Kerala to give Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to owners of flats in Mardu marked for demolition: The Kerala government told the court that it has so far disbursed Rs 10 crore compensation.
- Vote for BJP even if candidates are dacoits or naughty men, says Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey: The minister said voters should support ‘handicapped’ BJP candidates too.
- Jeff Bezos loses his title as the world’s richest man to Bill Gates: Amazon reported its third quarter earnings and the stocks spiralled to as much as 9% in the after-hours trading on Thursday.