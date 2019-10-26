The big news: Khattar set to form Haryana government with JJP’s support, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed lieutenant governor of J&K, and the Congress said it would not support the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP seals alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s party in Haryana, gives him deputy chief minister post: The Congress called the Jannayak Janta Party the BJP’s ‘B-team’. Earlier in the day, Chautala had said he was keeping the doors open for both the BJP and the Congress. Meanwhile, BJP leader Uma Bharti called out the party leadership for taking the support of Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda.
- J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Goa, new lieutenant governors appointed: Girish Chandra Murmu will take charge of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Radha Krishna Mathur will be the lieutenant governor of Ladakh.
- Congress will not support Shiv Sena to keep BJP out of power in Maharashtra, says party’s state chief: Balasaheb Thorat claimed Independent candidates wanted to be part of the Opposition instead of the ruling alliance. Meanwhile, the Sena reminded the BJP it had the ‘keys to power’ in the state.
- ‘PoK is controlled by terrorists, not Pakistan,’ says Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat: He warned Pakistan to not resort to any ‘misadventure’ against India.
- Diwali is an important reminder of US commitment to religious liberty, says Donald Trump: The president said his government would continue to defend the constitutional rights ‘that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs’.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on Karnataka rebel MLAs’ plea against their disqualification: Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal told the court that the petition should be sent to a Constitution bench.
- AIMIM’s victory in Bihar bye-poll is ‘the most dangerous election verdict’, says Giriraj Singh: The Union minister said the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, which won in Kishanganj, posed a ‘threat to the social integrity’ of the state.
- SC orders Kerala to give Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to owners of flats in Mardu marked for demolition: The Kerala government told the court that it has so far disbursed Rs 10 crore compensation.
- Gujarat-based company wins contract to revamp Parliament, Central Vista in New Delhi: According to the tender, the new plan will represent ‘values and aspirations of a New India’.
- Grandalas in flight, and other winners from Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards 2019: The first prize was won by photographer Yashpal Rathore for a stunning image of migrating Demoiselle cranes in Rajasthan’s Kheechan village.
