A look at the headlines right now:

Devendra Fadnavis says ‘BJP-led alliance will provide strong, stable government’ in Maharashtra: Two MLAs from a regional party offered support to Shiv Sena amid the tussle for the CM’s post. ‘Ram temple construction will start by December 6,’ claims BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath seemed to urge people to exercise restraint before the Supreme Court judgement is delivered. India needs more reforms, innovation to boost economic growth, says World Bank president: David Malpass also called for setting up of local courts, fast-track commercial dispute resolution mechanism, and land data digitisation measures. Donald Trump to make a ‘major statement’, says White House amid reports of action against ISIS: It is not clear what the topic of Trump’s statement might be. PM Modi recalls Allahabad HC Ayodhya verdict, says dignity of judiciary was maintained: The prime minister said ‘loudmouths’ had made irresponsible statements to stoke religious sentiments before the verdict in 2010. Over 60 killed, thousands wounded as anti-government protests turn violent in Iraq: People protested against staggering rates of unemployment and graft allegations in the country. Six CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack by suspected militants in Srinagar: Senior security officers launched a manhunt after the incident. Pakistan Army claims Indian Army chief is ‘repeatedly provoking war’ with ‘irresponsible statements’: ISPR Director General Major Asif Ghafoor claimed that Bipin Rawat’s ambition was to become chief of defence staff. Another detention centre inmate dies in Assam, CM sets up committee to look into condition of camps: A 70-year-old man from a detention centre in Goalpara district died in a Guwahati hospital on Thursday. He was from Satemari in Nalbari district. Nepal festival Kukur Tihar celebrates ‘day of dogs’: The animals are adorned with flowers, tikka (a red mark applied to their forehead) and offered food after a ceremonial function.