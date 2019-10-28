The big news: Opposition calls EU MPs’ visit to J&K an insult to Parliament, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP and Shiv Sena leaders meet Maharashtra governor amid power-sharing dispute, and 19 civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Sopore.
A look at the headlines right now:
- European Union delegation meets PM Modi and Ajit Doval a day before visiting Kashmir: Opposition castigates Centre for allowing EU leaders to visit the state but not Indian MPs.
- BJP and Shiv Sena meet Maharashtra governor separately for Diwali but deny discussing power tussle: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he apprised Bhagat Singh Koshyari of the present situation in the state, and two Independent MLAs declared support for BJP.
- At least 19 civilians injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, say reports: Six of the civilians, said to be in critical condition, were taken to a hospital in Srinagar. The rest are being treated in a local medical facility.
- Pakistan senator expresses doubts about Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death: Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik said he had not seen ‘any confirmation yet from ISIS’ but would be happy if the reports were true. Meanwhile, Twitter trolled The Washington Post for calling ISIS chief Baghdadi an ‘austere religious scholar’.
- EU has agreed to extend Brexit till January 31, says European Council president: The UK could exit the bloc before the deadline if the British Parliament approves a deal.
- P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS for a brief period after he complains of stomach ache: The Congress leader is in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody in the INX Media case till October 30.
- Assembly election results show that Congress’ decline is over, says Salman Khurshid: The former Union minister said the party needs ‘a clarity of unity and purpose’.
- Naga National Political Groups ask state MLAs to clarify their position on Centre-NSCN(IM) talks: The groups asked the legislators to resign if they fail in their ‘constitutional duties and obligations’.
- Super Cyclone Kyarr likely to veer off towards Oman, Goa and Karnataka get relief from rain: The weather department said it was expected to weaken gradually from tonight.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims post-Diwali pollution levels are lowest in five years: State Environment Minister Kailash Gehlot thanked people in the NCR for using less firecrackers to celebrate Diwali.
