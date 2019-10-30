Top news: EU lawmaker visiting Kashmir says delegation was kept away from ‘some people’
Hermann Tertsch, a member of the European Union delegation that visited Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, claimed that the group was “conscious” that “some people were being kept away from us”.
Terrorists on Tuesday killed five migrant labourers and injured one in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. All the labourers are believed to be from Murshidabad in West Bengal.
India should allow its Opposition leaders to visit J&K too, says EU delegation member
A member of the unofficial European Union delegation that visited Srinagar on Tuesday said that the Indian government should allow its own Opposition politicians to visit Jammu and Kashmir if it has allowed foreign leaders to do so. Nicolaus Fest of Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland party said there was “some kind of disbalance” and the government should “somehow address it”.
J&K: Countries supporting India will get hit by a missile, claims Pakistani minister
Pakistani minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday claimed that a missile will be fired at any nation that supports India’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category as stubble burning picks up in Haryana, Punjab
A haze of smoke continued to blanket New Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday as pollution levels deteriorated to the “severe” category.
India’s economic slowdown temporary, Centre’s reform measures will help reverse trend: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said the economic slowdown in India was temporary and the steps taken by the Centre would help in reversing the situation. The industrialist made the remarks at Saudi Arabia’s annual investment forum, which is known as “Davos in the desert”.
Two separatists set up Manipur’s ‘government in exile’ in UK in the name of King Leishemba Sanajaoba
Two dissident leaders set up Manipur’s “government in exile” in the United Kingdom on Tuesday in the name of King Leishemba Sanajaoba. The two separatists, who addressed a press conference in London, identified themselves as Yamben Biren – the “chief minister of Manipur State Council” – and Narengbam Samarjit, who claimed to be the council’s “minister of external affairs and defence”.
MEPs’ Kashmir visit: ‘Some people were kept away from us,’ claims Spanish politician
By 2050, Mumbai and other major coastal cities may be wiped out by rising sea, say researchers
Rising sea levels, driven by climate change, may wipe out some of the famous coastal cities in the world, including Mumbai, by 2050 and affect three times more people than estimated before, according to research published in the journal Nature on Tuesday. The paper’s authors – New Jersey-based nonprofit Climate Central’s Scott A Kulp and Benjamin H Strauss – developed a more accurate method of estimating the effects of sea level rise, and found that about 150 million people are currently living on land that may be below the high-tide line by midcentury.
Dushyant Chautala says JJP won’t engage in politics of intimidation after Sanjay Raut taunts father
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the Jannayak Janta Party would not engage in politics of intimidation and threats while responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s comments against him and his father. Raut, when asked about the delay in government formation in Maharashtra and the power struggle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, said there was no “Dushyant in Maharashtra whose father is in the jail”.
India, Saudi Arabia establish Strategic Partnership Council, sign pacts on defence and aviation
India and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday signed a dozen pacts in various key sectors, including oil and gas, defence and civil aviation, to bolster relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day visit to the country, held discussions with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
United Nations needs reform, some countries use world body as a tool, Narendra Modi says in Riyadh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the United Nations needs reform, and regretted that some countries have used the organisation as a “tool” rather than as an institution to resolve conflicts. Modi made the remark during a discussion with Bridgewater Associates Founder, Co-Chairperson and Co-Chief Investment Officer Ray Dalio in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Kerala: Scheduled castes panel to summon DGP, chief secretary over 2017 rape-murder of minor sisters
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Tuesday said it will summon Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Director General of Police Lokanath Behera, in the matter of the sexual assault and killing of two minor sisters in Palakkad district in 2017, PTI reported. The commission’s announcement came amid Opposition protests, including a 100-hour stir by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Kashmir: Five migrant workers shot dead by militants in Kulgam, one injured
Sujith Wilson death: Madras HC raps Tamil Nadu government for ignoring rules about borewells
The Madras High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Tamil Nadu government for the death of a two-year-old boy after he got trapped in an abandoned borewell in Tiruchirappalli district on Friday evening. The court asked if the government needs a corpse to implement each and every statute in its books. The High Court also criticised the media, alleging that it did not telecast anything constructive to create public awareness on the implementation of rules and regulation on borewells and tubewells. The boy, Sujith Wilson, was found dead by rescue officials early on Tuesday.
