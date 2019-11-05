Top news: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claims next Maharashtra CM will be from his party
Maoists are not ‘holy souls’ or ‘lambs’, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the Opposition United Democratic Front of glorifying Maoists and said they were not holy souls or lambs. Vijayan was defending the police action against alleged Maoists in the forests near Attappady in Palakkad district last week.
Manipur: Four policemen, one civilian injured in bomb blast in Imphal
Four policemen and one civilian were injured on Tuesday in a bomb blast in Manipur’s capital Imphal. The incident took place in Thangal Bazar area at 9.20 am.
Jammu and Kashmir: At least 1,300 people still under detention, says police report
At least 1,300 people continue to be detained in Jammu and Kashmir since Centre’s August 5 order to scrap the region’s special status, a police report showed. The data showed that around 6,300 people, including politicians, had been rounded up in the last three months. Tuesday marked the third month since prohibitory restrictions were placed in the region.
Maharashtra: ‘Next CM will be from Shiv Sena,’ says Sanjay Raut even as deadlock continues
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reiterated that the next chief minister of Maharashtra would be from his party, even as the political stalemate in the state entered the 11th day after the Assembly election results were announced.
Pollution: Air quality in Delhi improves marginally as wind speed picks up
The air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas improved marginally on Tuesday, after several days of severe pollution. Scientists from the India Meteorological Department attributed the better air to an increase in wind speed on Monday.
EC Ashok Lavasa, who dissented with poll code decisions on Modi & Shah, under Power Ministry scanner
The Indian government wrote to 11 public sector undertakings asking them to verify their records to check if Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa had exercised “undue influence” during his tenure as special secretary in the Ministry of Power between 2009 and 2013.
India among ‘most vulnerable’ to rising sea levels due to climate change, says UN chief
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns over the rising level of oceans, and said India was among the countries that were most vulnerable. The United Nations chief made the remarks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Bangkok, Thailand.
Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant workers from West Bengal return home, Kolkata mayor promises jobs
The West Bengal government brought back over 130 labourers from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. This is reportedly the largest group to arrive since last week when six migrant workers from Murshidabad district were killed by terrorists.
Congress takes credit for opposing RCEP trade deal, claims it forced Centre’s hand; BJP praises PM
The Congress on Monday took credit for the government’s decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, trade bloc. The RCEP is a free-trade agreement between 16 countries across the Asia-Pacific region that aims to reduce tariffs and duties between member countries so that goods and services can flow freely between them. It will become the world’s largest trade bloc when created.
Two Bangladesh players vomited while batting in Delhi T20I due to poor playing conditions: Report
Top-order Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar and one other player vomited during the first Twenty20 International in New Delhi.
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, says they did not discuss government formation
Former Union minister and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Monday met interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, but claimed he did not discuss the prospect of government formation in Maharashtra. Pawar said he briefed Gandhi about the political situation in Maharashtra.
