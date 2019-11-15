Top news: India’s democratic credentials are unmatched, Kashmiri columnist tells US Congress
The biggest stories of the day.
American legislators on Thursday once again raised concerns about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. They made the observations at a Congressional hearing on human rights. Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she was deeply concerned by Indian government’s actions in Kashmir. However, Kashmiri columnist and political commentator Sunanda Vashisht defended the government’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special constitutional status, and said India’s democratic credentials are unmatched.
The air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region fell further in the “severe” category on Friday morning as schools remained closed for the second straight day. An unidentified Met department official said the situation was expected to improve from Saturday.
Live updates
Marathi singer Geeta Mali dies in road accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway
Marathi playback singer Geeta Mali died on Thursday in a road accident near Shahpur on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. Mali was on her way to her residence in Nashik along with her husband, who was driving the car, when the incident occured. Police said the singer was returning after performing at a concert in New York. Vijay Mali rammed the car into a tanker parked on the roadside.
Delhi: Air quality remains hazardous, situation may improve by Saturday
The air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region fell further in the “severe” category on Friday morning as schools remained closed for the second straight day. Air this bad affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The agency reported an Air Quality Index of 467 at 10 am, slightly increasing from the overall AQI reading of 463 the day before.
Bhopal gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar, who led the fight for victims, dies at 63
Abdul Jabbar, an activist who worked for the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, died on Thursday at the age of 63. Jabbar had been undergoing treatment for the past few months. Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s office had said that the state government would bear expenses of Jabbar’s treatment. He was diabetic and was suffering from multiple heart ailments in recent months.
J&K: ‘Pakistan is a nearly failed state, has deep-rooted DNA of terrorism,’ says India at UNESCO
At the UNESCO General Conference in Paris on Thursday, India hit out at Pakistan over its “false claims and propaganda” on Jammu and Kashmir. Ananya Agarwal, who led the Indian delegation to the UNESCO meet, reiterated the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity over the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. “Pakistan’s neurotic behaviour has resulted in its decline to a nearly failed state with its weak economy, radicalised society and deep-rooted DNA of terrorism,” she said.
J&K: At second Congressional hearing, US lawmakers express concern over India’s actions
United States lawmakers on Thursday once again raised concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir at the Congressional hearing on human rights, Hindustan Times reported. Witnesses examined the situation in the region and recommended action by the Congress, similar to the last hearing held on October 22. Kashmiri columnist and political commentator Sunanda Vashisht, meanwhile, defended the government’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special constitutional status.
Jharkhand Assembly polls: BJP, AJSU fall out over seat-sharing, say reports
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the All Jharkhand Students Union will contest the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections separately as they failed to finalise a seat-sharing agreement, NDTV reported. The saffron party is left with no other ally as Lok Janshakti Party had announced on Tuesday it would contest the elections alone.
Mumbai: I-T searches on BMC civil contractors find financial irregularities worth Rs 735 crore
The Income Tax Department on Thursday revealed that it conducted search and survey operations at 37 locations in Mumbai and Surat connected to civil contractors working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on November 6, Hindustan Times reported. The department has found irregularities to the tune of Rs 735 crore.
Terrorism led to $1 trillion loss to global economy, says PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said terrorism has resulted in a loss of $1 trillion to the world economy and described it as the “biggest threat” to development, peace, and prosperity. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Brazil, made the remarks at the 11th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit.
Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan rules out deal with India, says will follow ICJ order under its laws
Pakistan on Thursday said that there would be no deal with India in connection with the case of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. “Absolutely no deal on Kulbhushan,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said during a weekly media briefing in Islamabad. “We will honour the ICJ judgement in light of the laws of Pakistan and there should be no doubt about it.”
ED arrests former Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh in connection with money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy Laboratories’ former promoter Malvinder Singh in connection with a money laundering case for alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Limited. Singh along with his brother Shivinder Singh and three others were arrested by the Delhi Police in the same case last month, and are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.