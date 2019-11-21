Top news: Congress criticises divestment plan for BPCL, raises matter in Parliament
The Congress on Thursday criticised the Centre’s decision to divest stake in oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and four other state-run companies. This is reportedly the biggest ever privatisation drive by the government. The Opposition party raised the matter in Parliament too.
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of 10 men in the 2003 murder case of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.
Haren Pandya murder: Supreme Court rejects review petitions, upholds conviction of 10 accused
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of 10 men in the 2003 murder case of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya, reported ANI. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran dismissed the review petitions filed in the case against the court’s July 5 judgement.
‘Selling the country’: Congress criticises Centre for decision to divest stake in Bharat Petroleum
The Congress on Thursday criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government for its decision to sell stakes in five state-run companies, including oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said: “They did not create anything, but will sell everything. This is what one means by ‘selling the country’. When there is Modi, it is possible.”
Consumer expenditure: Expert panel didn’t suggest withholding findings, reports Business Standard
An expert panel set up to review the 2017-’18 consumer expenditure survey suggested ways to improve such reports in future, as claimed by the government, but did not recommend junking the report it was asked to examine, Business Standard reported on Thursday. The newspaper had earlier claimed that the government had withheld the report due to its adverse findings.
Winter Session: Congress protests in Lok Sabha over electoral bonds, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
The Congress on Thursday raised the matter of electoral bonds in Lok Sabha. The party has alleged that the scheme resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.
Activist Medha Patkar gets passport office’s notice for allegedly not disclosing cases against her
The Regional Passport Office in Mumbai has asked Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar to explain why her passport should not be impounded after she allegedly failed to disclose information about criminal cases pending against her, The Times of India reported on Thursday. Patkar was reissued a passport in March 2017.
WhatsApp spyware: House panel agrees to discuss matter after Tharoor’s tie-breaker vote, say reports
A Parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday decided to hold discussions on the WhatsApp security breach after much dilly-dallying, reported PTI. While the Bharatiya Janata Party members of the panel were against taking up the matter, legislators of parties such as Lok Janshakti Party and YSR Congress Party were keen on a discussion.
Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur nominated to parliamentary panel on defence: Report
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur has been nominated to the Ministry of Defence’s Parliamentary Consultative Committee, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. The committee is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
US approves sale of 13 naval guns worth over $1 billion to India
The United States on Wednesday approved the sale of 13 MK-45 naval guns and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of $1.02 billion (approximately Rs 7,331.76 crore). However, no delivery date has been announced yet. The gun system will provide India the capability to conduct anti-surface warfare and anti-air defence missions.
Chandrayaan-2: Vikram hard-landed within 500 metres of target site, says Centre
The lander of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft had made a hard landing on the moon as its velocity reduced during descent, the government told Parliament on Wednesday. The Vikram lander had attempted a soft landing on the moon on September 7, but lost communication with the Indian Space Research Organisation minutes before touchdown.
Telecom companies to get two-year relief in spectrum payments: Cabinet
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday provided relief to the financially-stressed telecom sector by deferring spectrum auction payments for two years till 2022. However, the companies will have to pay applicable interest on the deferred spectrum payments.
Cabinet approves sale of government stakes in Bharat Petroleum and four other public sector units
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the strategic divestment of the government’s 53.29% stake in oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and four other state-run companies. The Bharat Petroleum sale will not include the strategic Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Assam. This is reportedly the biggest ever privatisation drive by the government.
Maharashtra impasse: Congress meets NCP leaders in Delhi, says government will be formed soon
The Congress on Wednesday said a stable government would be formed soon in Maharashtra, NDTV reported. The comment was made after a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party leaders at their leader Sharad Pawar’s home in Delhi. Hours earlier, Pawar held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament about an agrarian crisis in Maharashtra.