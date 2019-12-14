The big news: Citizenship Act protests spread beyond North East, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: UK and US issued travel advisories for North East India due to protests, and Smriti Irani moved EC against Rahul Gandhi’s remark on rapes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- From Delhi to Shillong, demonstrators hit the streets against amendments to Citizenship Act: In Shillong, police used tear gas and baton-charge demonstrators, while Jamia Millia students were also baton-charged. Bangladesh also objected to an attack on their official’s convoy in Guwahati, multiple petitions filed against the act in Supreme Court. The US also asked India to protect minorities.
- US, UK issue travel advisories for North East India, urge caution: The US government also suspended official travel to Assam.
- Smriti Irani approaches EC, seeks action against Rahul Gandhi over ‘rape in India’ comment: The minister claimed that the Congress leader used rape as a political weapon to settle scores with PM Narendra Modi.
- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s visit to Guwahati cancelled amid Citizenship Act protests: The Japanese prime minister was scheduled to visit the city for a summit with Narendra Modi from December 15 to December 17.
- Finance Ministry lists steps taken to boost economy, Sitharaman says results have begun to show: Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said the government was focusing on increasing consumption to boost growth.
- No minors illegally detained in Kashmir, satisfied with HC panel report, says SC: The top court directed the petitioners to approach the appropriate forum if they have any additional material to prove the alleged illegal detention of minors.
- SC says Sabarimala matter very emotive, refuses to pass orders yet on two women’s pleas: The top court said it would set up a seven-judge bench soon to reconsider the 2018 judgement.
- After sweeping election victory, British PM Boris Johnson promises January 31 Brexit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Johnson for returning to power and said he looked forward to working together.
- Donald Trump impeachment charges approved by US House panel: The two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress – are likely to be voted on next week.
- Plea seeks death warrants for convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape, court to hear it next week: The court said it will wait for the Supreme Court’s decision on the review petition filed by one of the convicts against the death penalty given to him.