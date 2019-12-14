A look at the headlines right now:

  1. From Delhi to Shillong, demonstrators hit the streets against amendments to Citizenship Act: In Shillong, police used tear gas and baton-charge demonstrators, while Jamia Millia students were also baton-charged. Bangladesh also objected to an attack on their official’s convoy in Guwahati, multiple petitions filed against the act in Supreme Court. The US also asked India to protect minorities.
  2. US, UK issue travel advisories for North East India, urge caution: The US government also suspended official travel to Assam.
  3. Smriti Irani approaches EC, seeks action against Rahul Gandhi over ‘rape in India’ comment: The minister claimed that the Congress leader used rape as a political weapon to settle scores with PM Narendra Modi.
  4. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s visit to Guwahati cancelled amid Citizenship Act protests: The Japanese prime minister was scheduled to visit the city for a summit with Narendra Modi from December 15 to December 17.
  5. Finance Ministry lists steps taken to boost economy, Sitharaman says results have begun to show: Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said the government was focusing on increasing consumption to boost growth.
  6. No minors illegally detained in Kashmir, satisfied with HC panel report, says SC: The top court directed the petitioners to approach the appropriate forum if they have any additional material to prove the alleged illegal detention of minors.
  7. SC says Sabarimala matter very emotive, refuses to pass orders yet on two women’s pleas: The top court said it would set up a seven-judge bench soon to reconsider the 2018 judgement.
  8. After sweeping election victory, British PM Boris Johnson promises January 31 Brexit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Johnson for returning to power and said he looked forward to working together.
  9. Donald Trump impeachment charges approved by US House panel: The two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress – are likely to be voted on next week.
  10. Plea seeks death warrants for convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape, court to hear it next week: The court said it will wait for the Supreme Court’s decision on the review petition filed by one of the convicts against the death penalty given to him.