The big news: Internet suspended in Assam till Monday amid CAB protests, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his ‘rape in India’ remark, and Farooq Abdullah’s detention under PSA was extended by three months.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Protests against Citizenship Act turn violent in West Bengal, internet suspended in Assam till Monday: In Delhi, scores of people gathered at Jantar Mantar to voice their opposition to the legislation.
- Rahul Gandhi says he will die but not apologise for ‘Rape in India’ remark: The first national-level mobilisation by the Congress was organised to highlight the ‘divisive and disruptive’ policies of the Narendra Modi-led government.
- Farooq Abdullah’s detention under PSA extended by three months: The former chief minister will continue to remain at his Srinagar residence that has been declared a sub-jail.
- India’s slow economy ‘is in intensive care’, says former economic advisor Arvind Subramanian: The economist blamed the fall in investments and exports for the current situation.
- Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC ‘to preserve plural, secular constitutional democracy’: The AIMIM chief said the fight will be before ‘every possible forum’ and ‘using every constitutional tool’.
- Mother Dairy, Amul to increase milk prices from Sunday: The dairy majors attributed the revision to low supply, increased procurement costs and higher prices of cattle feed.
- Dancer Leela Samson, four others booked by CBI for alleged irregularities in auditorium project: The chief vigilance officer of the Ministry of Culture in May 2017 alleged that there was an ‘unfruitful expenditure’ of Rs 7.02 crore for renovation.
- Prashant Kishor’s strategy group I-PAC to work with AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections: The political advocacy group recalled its time with the Congress in the 2017 Punjab elections, calling AAP the toughest opponent it had faced.
- Donald Trump says it is unfair that he is being impeached, tweets 123 times in a day: The president said the Democrats are ‘so bad’ for the country.
- Journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra files defamation suit against NDTV’s Gargi Rawat for ‘liking’ a tweet: The defence analyst was allegedly called a rape accused in a tweet by advocate Dushyant Arora and Rawat is said to have liked it.