A look at the headlines right now:

Protests against Citizenship Act turn violent in West Bengal, internet suspended in Assam till Monday: In Delhi, scores of people gathered at Jantar Mantar to voice their opposition to the legislation. Rahul Gandhi says he will die but not apologise for ‘Rape in India’ remark: The first national-level mobilisation by the Congress was organised to highlight the ‘divisive and disruptive’ policies of the Narendra Modi-led government. Farooq Abdullah’s detention under PSA extended by three months: The former chief minister will continue to remain at his Srinagar residence that has been declared a sub-jail. India’s slow economy ‘is in intensive care’, says former economic advisor Arvind Subramanian: The economist blamed the fall in investments and exports for the current situation. Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC ‘to preserve plural, secular constitutional democracy’: The AIMIM chief said the fight will be before ‘every possible forum’ and ‘using every constitutional tool’. Mother Dairy, Amul to increase milk prices from Sunday: The dairy majors attributed the revision to low supply, increased procurement costs and higher prices of cattle feed. Dancer Leela Samson, four others booked by CBI for alleged irregularities in auditorium project: The chief vigilance officer of the Ministry of Culture in May 2017 alleged that there was an ‘unfruitful expenditure’ of Rs 7.02 crore for renovation. Prashant Kishor’s strategy group I-PAC to work with AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections: The political advocacy group recalled its time with the Congress in the 2017 Punjab elections, calling AAP the toughest opponent it had faced. Donald Trump says it is unfair that he is being impeached, tweets 123 times in a day: The president said the Democrats are ‘so bad’ for the country. Journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra files defamation suit against NDTV’s Gargi Rawat for ‘liking’ a tweet: The defence analyst was allegedly called a rape accused in a tweet by advocate Dushyant Arora and Rawat is said to have liked it.