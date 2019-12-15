A look at the headlines right now:

Assam BJP ally regrets supporting Citizenship Act, says will approach SC against it: Asom Gana Parishad leaders are also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter. Meanwhile, the toll has risen to four in Assam. ‘Rahul Jinnah more suitable name for you’: BJP’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘not Savarkar’ remark: The saffron party accused Gandhi of practicing ‘Muslim appeasement politics’, and said that he was a more suitable heir of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Farooq Abdullah’s detention in Jammu and Kashmir under PSA extended by three months: The former chief minister will continue to remain at his Srinagar residence that has been declared a sub-jail. Dalit biryani vendor allegedly assaulted in Greater Noida, FIR filed against 3 men: Police said the accused had been identified and that officials were looking for them. Balakot was a message to Pakistan that terror attacks come at a cost, says former Air Chief BS Dhanoa: Dhanoa said that since the Pakistani Air Force targeted military installations on February 27, the Pakistan Army had turned into a ‘legitimate target’. Actor Payal Rohatgi detained in Ahmedabad for alleged remarks against Nehru family: Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma had registered the complaint in October. Air India needs to survive till it is sold’, says airline’s chairman Ashwani Lohani: Lohani said the expectation for a ‘radical improvement bordering on a turnaround’ of the airline was an impractical thought. Teenager allegedly raped and set on fire in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh: The 18-year-old girl is said to be have suffered 90% burns and is in a critical condition at a hospital in Kanpur. India’s slow economy ‘is in intensive care’, says former economic advisor Arvind Subramanian: The economist blamed the fall in investments and exports for the current situation. Mother Dairy, Amul to increase milk prices from Sunday: The dairy majors attributed the revision to low supply, increased procurement costs and higher prices of cattle feed.