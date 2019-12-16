The big news: Citizenship Act protests rage across India post Jamia clashes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in the Unnao rape case, and over 62% voter turnout was recorded in the fourth phase of Jharkhand elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Students at IIM-A, IITs join nationwide protest against police action at Jamia, AMU; Opposition leaders join protests at Delhi’s India Gate: The Delhi Police claimed they showed ‘maximum restraint despite provocations’ during Sunday’s protest, even as the Opposition demanded a judicial inquiry into the police action at Jamia Millia. The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the amended law on Wednesday, and will take up another plea, against the police action, on Tuesday.
- Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted by Delhi court in Unnao rape case: Arguments on the quantum of Sengar’s sentence will be held on Wednesday.
- Over 62% voter turnout recorded in fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand elections: Two incumbent ministers – Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri and Labour Minister Raj Paliwar – were in the fray.
- Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states, days before council meeting: The move comes after several states and Union Territories complained about the Centre’s failure to release GST compensation.
- UN climate talks fail to reach consensus on stronger targets, secretary general ‘disappointed’: Countries will now pledge new targets next year only, and the issue of carbon markets remains unresolved.
- ‘Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built within four months,’ says Amit Shah at Jharkhand rally: The home minister and BJP president accused the Congress of trying to delay the Ayodhya case indefinitely.
- Wholesale price inflation rose to 0.58% in November, shows government data: Food inflation rose to 11% in November as against 9.8% the previous month.
- Mamata Banerjee vows to defy amended Citizenship Act, dares Centre to dismiss her government: The chief minister led a massive protest march in Kolkata against the amendments.
- Actor Payal Rohatgi sent to judicial custody for eight days for alleged remarks against Nehru family: A local court in Rajasthan rejected Rohatgi’s bail application.
- EC seeks report on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark: Union minister Smriti Irani had approached the poll body and claimed the Congress leader used rape for ‘political mockery’.