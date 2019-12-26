A look at the headlines right now:

  1. UP minister refuses to meet families of two Muslim men killed in Bijnor violence during Citizenship Act protests: Kapil Dev Aggarwal, who visited a Hindu man injured during the protests in Nehtaur, described the two as vandals.
  2. Army chief Bipin Rawat says true leader never leads crowd in ‘inappropriate direction’: Opposition castigates him for criticising CAA protestors, reminds Rawat of his office’s limits.
  3. Congress, ‘tukde-tukde gang’ responsible for CAA protests, must be taught a lesson, warns Amit Shah: The home minister alleged that the opposition was misleading people on the Citizenship Act and NRC. 
  4. After Rampur, seven UP districts start recovering damages from suspected protestors: Meanwhile, NHRC sends notice to Uttar Pradesh police chief over alleged violation of human rights. Toll in UP rose to 18 after Firozabad businessman succumbed to bullet injury.
  5. National Population Register of 2010 was based on residency, not citizenship, says P Chidambaram: The Congress leader claimed that in contrast, the BJP has a much larger and more sinister agenda.
  6. Former BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule resigns from Congress, says her voice is not being heard: Phule claimed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had objected to her opposition against EVMs as it was brought into use when the party was in power.
  7. NSUI workers shout ‘terrorist go back’ to Pragya Thakur in Bhopal, BJP MP to take legal action: The BJP leader went to meet students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism to persuade them to call off a protest.
  8. Locusts from Pakistan ravage farms in Gujarat, Centre deploys 27 specialised teams: The insects have destroyed crops such castor, cumin, jatropha, cotton, and potato in districts such as Banaskantha, Patan and Kutch.
  9. Two Indian soldiers die during training exercise in Pune, say reports: An accident occurred when a group was training on a mobile bridge used to scale hurdles on risky terrain. At least four soldiers were injured.
  10. Delhi, other parts of North India continue to experience cold spell, severe cold likely for 5 days: Delhi is witnessing the longest cold spell in December in 22 years.