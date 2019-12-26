The big news: Muslim men killed in Bijnor were vandals, says UP minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bipin Rawat faced flak for criticising anti-CAA protestors, and Amit Shah accused the Congress and ‘tukde-tukde gang’ of instigating protests.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UP minister refuses to meet families of two Muslim men killed in Bijnor violence during Citizenship Act protests: Kapil Dev Aggarwal, who visited a Hindu man injured during the protests in Nehtaur, described the two as vandals.
- Army chief Bipin Rawat says true leader never leads crowd in ‘inappropriate direction’: Opposition castigates him for criticising CAA protestors, reminds Rawat of his office’s limits.
- Congress, ‘tukde-tukde gang’ responsible for CAA protests, must be taught a lesson, warns Amit Shah: The home minister alleged that the opposition was misleading people on the Citizenship Act and NRC.
- After Rampur, seven UP districts start recovering damages from suspected protestors: Meanwhile, NHRC sends notice to Uttar Pradesh police chief over alleged violation of human rights. Toll in UP rose to 18 after Firozabad businessman succumbed to bullet injury.
- National Population Register of 2010 was based on residency, not citizenship, says P Chidambaram: The Congress leader claimed that in contrast, the BJP has a much larger and more sinister agenda.
- Former BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule resigns from Congress, says her voice is not being heard: Phule claimed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had objected to her opposition against EVMs as it was brought into use when the party was in power.
- NSUI workers shout ‘terrorist go back’ to Pragya Thakur in Bhopal, BJP MP to take legal action: The BJP leader went to meet students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism to persuade them to call off a protest.
- Locusts from Pakistan ravage farms in Gujarat, Centre deploys 27 specialised teams: The insects have destroyed crops such castor, cumin, jatropha, cotton, and potato in districts such as Banaskantha, Patan and Kutch.
- Two Indian soldiers die during training exercise in Pune, say reports: An accident occurred when a group was training on a mobile bridge used to scale hurdles on risky terrain. At least four soldiers were injured.
- Delhi, other parts of North India continue to experience cold spell, severe cold likely for 5 days: Delhi is witnessing the longest cold spell in December in 22 years.