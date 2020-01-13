A look at the headlines right now:

Retail inflation rose to 7.35% in December – the highest since July 2014: The figures breached the tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee. ‘Withdraw CAA, stop NRC and NPR projects,’ 20 Opposition parties tell Centre in resolution: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the resolution, saying it would have made Pakistan happy. Thirty-two thousand refugees identified for citizenship across Uttar Pradesh, says minister: The minister said the state government is in the process of sharing the list of people who need citizenship with the Ministry of Home Affairs. In relief to Pervez Musharraf, special court that sentenced him to death declared unconstitutional: The Lahore High Court said that the treason case against Musharraf was not prepared in accordance with the law. Delhi Congress leaders Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra join AAP weeks ahead of Assembly polls: Netaji is a former MLA while Mishra – the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra – had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls in 2013. Two municipalities in Bengal issue NPR orders – then hurriedly cancel them after outcry: The West Bengal government suspended all work on the NPR on December 17. President Macron discussed Kashmir with PM Modi last week, says France: However, the Indian statement did not make any reference to the discussion on Kashmir. Sensex and Nifty end at all-time highs due to gains in IT and metal stocks, industrial growth: Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on both the indices. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad seeks bail from Delhi High Court in CAA protests case: Azad said there was no evidence that last month he had instigated a crowd to march from Jama Masjid to Delhi Gate, and turn violent. Jamia students confront vice chancellor, call for FIR against Delhi Police’s action: The university’s Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said police had entered the campus without her permission on December 15, and a complaint would be filed.