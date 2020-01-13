The big news: Retail inflation rose in December to highest since July 2014, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Twenty parties told the Centre to drop the CAA, NRC and NPR, and a UP minister said 32,000 refugees have been identified for citizenship.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Retail inflation rose to 7.35% in December – the highest since July 2014: The figures breached the tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee.
- ‘Withdraw CAA, stop NRC and NPR projects,’ 20 Opposition parties tell Centre in resolution: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the resolution, saying it would have made Pakistan happy.
- Thirty-two thousand refugees identified for citizenship across Uttar Pradesh, says minister: The minister said the state government is in the process of sharing the list of people who need citizenship with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
- In relief to Pervez Musharraf, special court that sentenced him to death declared unconstitutional: The Lahore High Court said that the treason case against Musharraf was not prepared in accordance with the law.
- Delhi Congress leaders Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra join AAP weeks ahead of Assembly polls: Netaji is a former MLA while Mishra – the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra – had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls in 2013.
- Two municipalities in Bengal issue NPR orders – then hurriedly cancel them after outcry: The West Bengal government suspended all work on the NPR on December 17.
- President Macron discussed Kashmir with PM Modi last week, says France: However, the Indian statement did not make any reference to the discussion on Kashmir.
- Sensex and Nifty end at all-time highs due to gains in IT and metal stocks, industrial growth: Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on both the indices.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad seeks bail from Delhi High Court in CAA protests case: Azad said there was no evidence that last month he had instigated a crowd to march from Jama Masjid to Delhi Gate, and turn violent.
- Jamia students confront vice chancellor, call for FIR against Delhi Police’s action: The university’s Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said police had entered the campus without her permission on December 15, and a complaint would be filed.