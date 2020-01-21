Top news: IMF to track protests in India before next assessment of GDP growth estimate
The International Monetary Fund will take into account the widespread protests against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens in its next assessment for India in April, organisation’s chief economist Gita Gopinath told NDTV on Monday. She added that the world body will track the ongoing protests in which 26 people have been killed so far.
Meanwhile, five of 36 Union ministers will be visiting Kashmir from Tuesday as part of the Centre’s outreach programme, PTI reported. This is the first time Union ministers are visiting the region since the August 5 decision to amend Article 370 of the Constitution and split the region into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
CAA: UP Police book Lucknow women protesters on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly
Three criminal cases have been filed against protestors at an indefinite sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Lucknow’s iconic clock tower, NDTV reported on Tuesday. They have been accused of rioting and unlawful assembly.
In the police complaints, more than 135 unidentified protesters have also been accused of “disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant”, “assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty”, reported The Hindu. Among the dozen people named by the Lucknow Police include Sumaiya Rana and Fauzia Rana – the two daughters of renowned Urdu poet and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Munnawar Rana.
IMF will factor in anti-CAA protests in next assessment for India, says Gita Gopinath
‘Constitutionally wrong’: Lawyers read out Preamble outside Bombay High Court to protest against CAA
A group of lawyers on Monday assembled outside the Bombay High Court to read out the Preamble to the Indian Constitution in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, PTI reported. Over 50 lawyers, including senior counsels Navroz Seervai, Gayatri Singh and Mihir Desai, read out the Preamble together. They said no one can divide the country and its citizens on the basis of religion. The lawyers said the amended citizenship law was “constitutionally wrong”.
Jammu and Kashmir: Only 5 out of 36 Union ministers to visit three districts in Valley from today
Delhi elections: BJP’s Sunil Yadav to fight against Arvind Kejriwal
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. It has fielded Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi seat against Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal. The polls for all 70 seats in Delhi will be held on February 8, and the results will be announced on February 11.
Delhi: Akali Dal says it will not contest elections due to differences with BJP over Citizenship Act
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday said it would not contest the Delhi Assembly elections, PTI reported. Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said ally Bharatiya Janata Party had asked the Akali Dal to reconsider its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act during three poll-related meetings held in connection with the polls. “During our meeting with the BJP, we were asked to reconsider our stand on CAA but we declined to do so,” the Akali Dal leader added. “Shiromani Akali Dal is of the firm stand that Muslims cannot be left out of CAA.”
Mallya petition: Before recusing himself, SC judge says businessman has not repaid ‘a single penny’
Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman on Monday recused himself from hearing businessman Vijay Mallya’s plea against confiscation of his assets. However, before recusing himself, Nariman told Mallya’s counsel that Kingfisher Airlines, the defunct company that Mallya owned, had not repaid the money owed to banks. A bench of Justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat observed that the businessman had not deposited a “single penny” in the banks yet, PTI reported.
Opposition is spreading lies and confusion despite being rejected at elections: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Opposition parties on Monday, accusing them of spreading confusion and lies about his government despite being rejected by people in elections, PTI reported. The prime minister made the remark at a function in New Delhi where new Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda was felicitated.