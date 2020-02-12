Top news: Shots fired at AAP MLA’s convoy after Delhi election win, volunteer killed
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday announced that it had cleared former special director Rakesh Asthana and deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar of bribery charges.
Narendra Modi is a ‘friend, great gentleman’, looking forward to India trip, says Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was looking forward to his visit to India later this month, PTI reported. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad on February 24 and February 25.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said: “He is a friend of mine. He’s a great gentleman.” Trump said he spoke to the Indian prime minister over the weekend, when Modi told him that millions of people will welcome him at the airport in Ahmedabad.
Rakesh Asthana bribery case: CBI clears former special director of all charges
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday announced that it had cleared former special director Rakesh Asthana and deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar of bribery charges, The Hindu reported.
Asthana and Devendra Kumar, along with middleman Manoj Prasad, were under the CBI lens for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who was being investigated in the Moin Qureshi corruption case. Qureshi is accused in multiple graft cases.
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav shot at, one volunteer dead
Shots were fired at MLA-elect Naresh Yadav’s convoy in Kishangarh area late on Tuesday, in which one party volunteer was killed. This came hours after the party swept the Delhi elections, winning 62 of the Capital’s 70 seats. Yadav was elected from Mehrauli.
The Mehrauli legislator was on his way home after visiting a temple when the shots were fired at his car by an unidentified person. One volunteer, Ashok Mann, died, while another volunteer, Harinder was injured, according to The Print. An unidentified police official told The Print that the motive for the shooting appeared to be personal enmity. The police have filed an FIR.
Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns after election wipeout
Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra resigned from his post on Tuesday after his party’s crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, ANI reported. The party drew a blank, and secured less than 5% of the votes polled. Sixty-three of its 66 candidates lost their deposits. The party had left the other four seats for ally Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Delhi: AAP storms back to power for third straight term, Kejriwal calls it a victory for development
The Aam Aadmi Party won a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday to get a third straight term. The party won 62 seats, just five fewer than in 2015, and saw a marginal decrease in its vote share to 53.57%. The Bharatiya Janata Party, the main challenger, won just eight seats, five better than its performance in 2015. However, the party’s vote share grew from 32% to 38.51%.
The Congress repeated its dismal performance from the 2015 elections, winning no seats at all. Its vote share fell further, sinking below 5%. As many as 63 Congress candidates lost their deposits, PTI reported.
Mumbai: TISS student accused of sedition for pro-Sharjeel Imam slogans granted anticipatory bail
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Tata Institute of Social Sciences student Kris Chudawala, who has been charged with sedition by Mumbai Police for allegedly chanting slogans in support of Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD student Sharjeel Imam at a queer pride parade in the city.
Parliament: Nirmala Sitharaman claims economy is not in trouble, says ‘green shoots’ are visible
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said green shoots were visible in the Indian economy, and dismissed the Opposition’s concerns about Gross Domestic Product growth slowing down, PTI reported. She made the remarks in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the Union Budget.
Sitharaman spoke about the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government to promote foreign direct investment, consumption, exports, and job creation. “There are seven important indicators which show that there are green shoots in the economy...economy is not in trouble,” the finance minister claimed.