Top news: Telecom majors pay part of government dues after Supreme Court’s rap
The biggest stories of the day.
Some telecom companies paid a part of their dues – Airtel paid Rs 10,000 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 2,500 crore, and the Tata Group paid Rs 2,197 crore – to the Department of Telecommunications. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank was closely monitoring the crisis in telecom firms to see if there would be a fallout on lenders. He told the news agency that there have been no red flags so far.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a first information report under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against social media users who used VPNs to circumvent the internet ban. Virtual Private Networks, or VPN, allow users to mask their location and browse the internet more securely.
Live updates
Bengali actor, former MP Tapas Pal dies at 61
Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday, PTI reported. He was 61.
Pal was in Mumbai to visit his daughter. While at the airport during his return to Kolkata, he complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital in Juhu, where he died around 4 am. The former MP had been suffering from heart ailments for the past two years.
RBI is closely monitoring possible fallout of crisis in telecom firms, says Governor Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank was closely monitoring the crisis in telecom firms to see if there would be a fallout on lenders, PTI reported. He told the news agency that there have been no red flags so far.
“With regard to the impact on the banking sector, we are very closely monitoring it,” Das said, while refusing to comment on the Supreme Court ruling. “It all depends on how the companies concerned are able to make the payments and when they are able to make the payments. We are monitoring it.”
J&K: UAPA invoked against social media users for defying government’s internet ban
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a first information report under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against social media users who used VPNs to circumvent the internet ban. Virtual Private Networks, or VPN, allow users to mask their location and browse the internet more securely.
“Taking serious note of misuse of social media, the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar has registered a case FIR against various social media users who defied the government orders and misused the social media platforms,” the police said in a statement.
Tata Teleservices pays Rs 2,197 crore to telecom department to clear part of statutory dues
Tata Teleservices Limited on Monday said it had paid Rs 2,197 crore to the Department of Telecommunication to settle a part of the Rs 14,000 crore it owes the government as spectrum charges and licence fee, reported PTI. The company is part of the Tata Group.
Madhya Pradesh will not implement NPR, says CM Kamal Nath after row over state notification
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday said his government did not have any plans to update the National Population Register, which is the first step towards creating an all-India National Register of Citizens, PTI reported. As critics have noted, the NRC, in tandem with the Citizenship Amendment Act passed in December, could be used to render many Indian Muslims stateless.
Madhya Pradesh became the first Congress-ruled state to take the decision.
Jamia violence: Delhi Police set up SIT to investigate videos of alleged police brutality on campus
The Delhi Police on Monday said it had set up a special investigation team to conduct inquiries into videos that reportedly show its personnel assaulting students on Jamia Millia University campus on the evening of December 15. The investigation was ordered after videos related to the police violence emerged over the weekend.
“Some videos have surfaced related to December 15 Jamia violence incident,” ANI quoted Special Commissioner of Police P Ranjan as saying. “SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. Sequence of events to be established. Crowd as seen at Jamia library in videos includes students as well as outsiders.”
Kashmir Press Club expresses concern about alleged harassment of journalists in Valley
The Kashmir Press Club on Monday expressed concerns about the alleged harassment of journalists in the region, and demanded that the media be allowed to operate freely as mandated by Constitution. This came a day after a journalist was detained by the police, and questioned. Last week, the press club had pointed out instances of journalists being unable to operate freely due to alleged obstruction and intimidation by authorities.