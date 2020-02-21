Top news: ‘America first,’ says Donald Trump as he hints at ‘tremendous deal’ with India
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that his country “may make a tremendous deal” with India. The president is expected to travel to at least two Indian cities – Ahmedabad and New Delhi – between February 24 and February 25. “But we’re only making deals if they’re good deals, because we’re putting America first,” he added.
A woman was charged with sedition by the Bengaluru Police saying “Pakistan zindabad” at an event held to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. The woman shouted the slogan in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The Hyderabad MP, however, denounced her action and asserted “we are for India”.
AMU castigates Adityanath for claiming students set out to ‘burn Aligarh city’ on December 15
Teachers and students of Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday castigated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for claiming that the varsity’s students had hit the roads in large numbers to “burn” Aligarh city on December 15, PTI reported.
The chief minister made the remarks in the state Assembly on Wednesday. “I had alerted the Aligarh administration after the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia university,” he added. “There were 15,000 students of AMU who took to the streets and wanted to burn Aligarh city but their game plan was averted by an alert police.”
Jamia violence: New videos appear to show protestors hurling stones at police from inside campus
A fresh set of videos on the violence in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University during anti-Citizenhsip Act protests in December emerged on Thursday, The Hindu reported. The videos purportedly show protestors hurling stones from inside the campus.
“The videos suggest that the police exercised restraint even as protestors were throwing stones at them,” a member of the Special Investigation Team, looking into the Jamia violence, told The Hindu. On Thursday, five Jamia students recorded their statements in the investigation. Police said notices were sent to 10 students on Wednesday and six more on Thursday.
2012 Delhi gangrape convict now moves Election Commission to challenge rejection of his mercy plea
One of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case approached the Election Commission on Thursday to challenge the rejection of his mercy plea, and contended that the Model Code of Conduct was in place in the national Capital at that time. This came hours after Vinay Sharma moved a court in Delhi seeking medical treatment for “grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, mental illness, and schizophrenia”.
Coronavirus: India’s first patient discharged from Thrissur hospital
The first person to test positive for the novel coronavirus in India has been discharged from a government hospital in Thrissur, Kerala on Thursday. The medical student is the last of the three patients, who had contracted COVID-19 in Kerala, to be discharged.
German firm temporarily closes India offices after two employees test positive for swine flu
German software company SAP on Thursday said that it has temporarily closed all offices in India for sanitisation after two of its employees in Bengaluru tested positive for the H1N1 virus, or swine flu.
‘Shaheen Bagh can set an example for protests’: SC mediators continue talks on second day
Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran continued their dialogue with protestors in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality for the second straight day on Thursday.
Telecom sector faces ‘unprecedented crisis’ because of payment dues, says Bharti Airtel chief
Bharti Airtel chairperson Sunil Mittal on Thursday said the payment dues related to adjusted gross revenues were an “unprecedented crisis” for the telecom industry. He made the remark after meeting Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cuts in taxes and levies for the sector.