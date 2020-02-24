A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Constable killed during clashes over Citizenship Act in Delhi ahead of Trump’s visit: Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut down five metro stations in affected areas.
  2. Donald Trump visits Taj Mahal, says it depicts diversity of India’s culture: Earlier, a ‘Namaste Trump’ event was held in the US president’s honour in Ahmedabad. Trump also announced a $3 billion defence deal with India, but called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘tough negotiator’.
  3. Court orders UP police chief to act against police officials who attacked students in AMU: The Allahabad High Court passed the order on the basis of a recommendation made by the National Human Rights Commission.   
  4. Air Force pilot dies after NCC plane crashes in Patiala, cadet injured: The two-seater aircraft, which is used for training, crashed in the military area near Patiala Aviation Club.   
  5. Fresh clashes between TMC and BJP in West Bengal, seven houses burnt in Jalpaiguri: The BJP unit in the state blamed Trinamool Congress activists for the attack – a charge the ruling party has promptly rejected. 
  6. Sunni Waqf Board accepts alternative land in Ayodhya offered by UP government: The alternative spot was a point of controversy because some of the Muslim litigants in the case had said it was too far from Ayodhya.
  7. Lucknow University plans course on teaching women how to behave when they’re pregnant: The programme was planned reportedly after Governor Anandiben Patel proposed it.   
  8. Karnataka minister calls for new law against those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans, wants them to be shot at sight: The BJP leader said he will appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with ‘traitors’.   
  9. Indian markets tumble 2% as coronavirus pandemic spreads: Tata Steel declined over 6% on the BSE, becoming the top loser.   
  10. Photos show CAA supporters attacking Muslims at Delhi protest, hurling stones and petrol bombs: The Delhi Police tried to quell the protests, but one policeman and a civilian died during the violence.  