The big news: Two dead as violent clashes erupt in Delhi over CAA, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump arrived in India for his first visit, and Allahabad HC told the UP police chief to act against policemen who attacked students.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Constable killed during clashes over Citizenship Act in Delhi ahead of Trump’s visit: Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut down five metro stations in affected areas.
- Donald Trump visits Taj Mahal, says it depicts diversity of India’s culture: Earlier, a ‘Namaste Trump’ event was held in the US president’s honour in Ahmedabad. Trump also announced a $3 billion defence deal with India, but called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘tough negotiator’.
- Court orders UP police chief to act against police officials who attacked students in AMU: The Allahabad High Court passed the order on the basis of a recommendation made by the National Human Rights Commission.
- Air Force pilot dies after NCC plane crashes in Patiala, cadet injured: The two-seater aircraft, which is used for training, crashed in the military area near Patiala Aviation Club.
- Fresh clashes between TMC and BJP in West Bengal, seven houses burnt in Jalpaiguri: The BJP unit in the state blamed Trinamool Congress activists for the attack – a charge the ruling party has promptly rejected.
- Sunni Waqf Board accepts alternative land in Ayodhya offered by UP government: The alternative spot was a point of controversy because some of the Muslim litigants in the case had said it was too far from Ayodhya.
- Lucknow University plans course on teaching women how to behave when they’re pregnant: The programme was planned reportedly after Governor Anandiben Patel proposed it.
- Karnataka minister calls for new law against those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans, wants them to be shot at sight: The BJP leader said he will appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with ‘traitors’.
- Indian markets tumble 2% as coronavirus pandemic spreads: Tata Steel declined over 6% on the BSE, becoming the top loser.
- Photos show CAA supporters attacking Muslims at Delhi protest, hurling stones and petrol bombs: The Delhi Police tried to quell the protests, but one policeman and a civilian died during the violence.