Top news: PM Modi says no need to panic about coronavirus; six suspected cases in Agra to be tested
The biggest stories of the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there was no need to panic about the novel coronavirus in India. He added that people need to work together and take “small yet important” measures for self-protection. The Union Health Ministry said that six suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in Agra during sample testing.
India said Citizenship Amendment Act is an internal matter after the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court.
The Delhi Police arrested the man who was seen pointing a gun at a police officer and had allegedly fired bullets in Delhi’s Maujpur locality amid clashes between supporters and opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The man, identified as Shahrukh Khan, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly city by a team which is part of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.
Live updates
Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to stop ‘playing the clown’ online, take on ‘coronavirus challenge’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his overnight suspense before his announcement that he would consider giving up his social media accounts, and asked him instead to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic.
Parliament: Centre agrees to discuss Delhi violence after Holi, Houses adjourned due to protests
The Centre on Tuesday said it was ready to discuss last week’s communal violence in parts of Delhi a day after the festival of Holi on March 10. The second phase of the Parliament’s Budget Session saw uproar from several politicians in the Opposition as they attempted to start a debate on the large-scale violence in North East Delhi that has claimed 47 lives.
Maharashtra CM to set up coordination panel to study scope of NPR
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he will set up a coordination panel of senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to study various aspects of the proposed National Population Register, PTI reported. Thackeray had expressed support for the NPR last week, but had said his state would reject the National Register of Citizens.
Modi breaks suspense about ‘giving up social media’, says women will handle his accounts on March 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave more details about his cryptic tweet of last evening, in which he had said he would give up his social media accounts on March 8. Modi said his social media would be taken over by women “whose life, work inspire us” on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
Delhi violence: India summons Iran envoy, registers protest over Javad Zarif’s remarks, say reports
India has summoned Iranian envoy Ali Chengeni on Tuesday after the country’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif denounced last week’s communal violence in parts of Delhi, reported PTI. “The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by Zarif on the matter internal to India,” an unidentified official said.
Delhi violence: Kejriwal meets PM Modi, says those responsible for riots should be prosecuted
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Tuesday, and said those responsible for the violence in the national Capital should not be spared, NDTV reported. The second phase of the Parliament’s Budget Session had started on Monday.
COVID-19: Noida school defers exams as students went to party at Delhi patient’s home, say reports
A school in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, postponed its annual examinations as Delhi’s first novel coronavirus patient had hosted a birthday party that was attended by several of its students, The Quint reported on Tuesday. The man, whose infection was confirmed on Monday, is the father of a student at the school.
Goa: Sanatan Sanstha loses civil defamation suit against Juggernaut Books, its author
A court in Goa has dismissed a civil defamation suit, filed by Hindutva organisation Sanatan Sanstha, against publishing house Juggernaut Books and author Dhirendra K Jha for publishing and sale of the book ‘Shadow Armies: Fringe Organizations and Foot Soldiers of Hindutva’. The plea, moved in 2018, had sought Rs 10 crore as damages, but was rejected after proceedings on February 15.
Kolkata: Police arrest fourth person, allegedly a BJP supporter, for shouting ‘goli maaro’ slogan
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a fourth person, allegedly a Bharatiya Janata Party supporter, for shouting the slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro salon ko [shoot the bloody traitors]” during a march to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in the city on Sunday, PTI reported. Sujit Barua, 51, a resident of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district, was taken into custody on Monday night after the police identified him in CCTV footage.
Karnataka: Man booked for sedition for ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogan, family says he is mentally unstable
A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with sedition after he allegedly chanted pro-Pakistan slogans before the mini Vidhan Soudha, a complex housing government offices, at Kundapur in Karnataka’s Udupi district, reported PTI.
Coronavirus: Assam BJP MLA claims cow urine, dung can cure the illness
A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assam on Monday claimed that cow urine and cow dung are a cure for Covid-19, PTI reported. Suman Haripriya added that these two substances can be used to cure cancer too.
Delhi violence: Iran condemns ‘organised wave of violence’ against Muslims
Iran on Monday condemned the communal violence in Delhi that claimed 46 lives and injured over 200, as supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed. In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and urged authorities to not let “senseless thuggery” prevail.
Karnataka: BJP MLA calls freedom fighter HS Doreswamy a ‘Pakistani agent’, Congress protests
The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned on Monday following an uproar about Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who recently called centenarian freedom fighter HS Doreswamy a “fake freedom fighter” and a “Pakistani agent”. Doreswamy has been one of the prominent figures in Karnataka protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Parliament: Bill to extend abortion period to 24 weeks introduced in Lok Sabha
A bill to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from 20 to 24 weeks was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill was approved by the Union Cabinet in January to ensure safe termination of pregnancies and give women reproductive rights over their bodies.
Delhi: 24 arrested for spreading rumours about clashes, say police
The Delhi Police on Monday said 24 people were arrested for spreading rumours about a tense atmosphere in parts of the city a day earlier, ANI reported. Rumours of fresh violence briefly created panic in some areas on Sunday evening but the police had quelled them.
‘Thinking of giving up social media,’ says Modi; Rahul Gandhi asks him to give up hatred instead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts in a week. “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube,” the prime minister tweeted. “Will keep you all posted.”
Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying: “Give up hatred, not social media accounts”.