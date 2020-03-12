The big news: US bans travel from Europe for 30 days to fight coronavirus, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah claimed that Delhi violence was a ‘conspiracy’ and Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in #MeToo case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US for 30 days; Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus: India suspended most visas for foreign visitors till April 15. Indian novelist stuck in Rome appealed for help as embassy shut doors. Two people tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi and Jaipur, total cases in India rise to 60. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association claimed that sharing daily reports on number of cases was leading to panic, and a Kerala nurse alleged that she was sacked by her clinic for reporting a suspected coronavirus patient who refused to undergo testing.
- Amit Shah claims Delhi violence was planned, says ‘such a big scale not possible without conspiracy’: The Congress had earlier alleged that ‘humanity was defeated’ in the Delhi riots.
- Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for felony sex crimes in #MeToo case: All six women who had accused Weinstein of sexual assault were in the courtroom when the sentence was pronounced.
- Congress asks Speaker to disqualify six rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh: The party filed petitions against Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Govind Singh Rajput and Praduman Singh Tomar.
- UP government moves SC against HC order to remove posters with CAA protestors’ names and addresses: The hoardings, ordered by Chief Minister Adityanath, had been set up to identify those who allegedly committed violence during demonstrations against the Act.
- Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, says ‘India’s future safe in PM Modi’s hands’: The BJP named Scindia its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.
- SBI waives need to maintain minimum balance, cuts interest rate on all savings accounts to 3%: Earlier in the day, SBI reduced its fixed deposit rates and marginal cost of funds-based lending rates on various tenors.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta moves court against two constables, alleging assault: Gupta claimed he was violently assaulted by the two constables last year when he was lodged in the Mandoli central jail.
- Sexual harassment at workplace violates women’s fundamental rights, says Supreme Court: The top court made the observation while revoking the transfer of a woman bank employee who had alleged sexual harassment by a senior colleague.
- Russian parliament passes bill that could allow Vladimir Putin to stay in power for two more terms: The amendments will also give the president additional powers to fire judges in the country’s higher courts and to reject laws passed by parliament.