Covid-19: Cases in India rise to 26,496, toll crosses 820; intense lockdown begins in 5 TN cities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address India about the coronavirus situation during his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat at 11 am.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 26,496 on Sunday morning and the toll rose to 824. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address India about the coronavirus situation during his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat at 11 am.
Meanwhile, a complete, “intense lockdown” began in five cities in Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tirupur. Extremely essential services such as grocery stores, medical shops, hospitals and ATMs will be open.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 28.96 lakh people and caused over 2.02 lakh deaths in 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.05 am: Health workers on Covid-19 duty say working in protective gear leaves them drained and it feels ‘like a sauna bath’. However, they are thankful they have adequate protective equipment to begin with. Read more here.
9 am: India has recorded 1,990 Covid-19 cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8.55 am: “We’re capable of undertaking any operational task assigned to us,” Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat tells ANI.
8.52 am: Rawat adds that Covid-19 has “taught us a lesson that the time has now come to be self-reliant”, according to ANI.
Scientists and other agencies that were “involved in medical research have come up with innovative ideas to produce medical equipment in the country, which we were so far importing, to help us tide over Covid-19”, the general says. “We in the defence services have been importing our weapons, equipment and ammunition from abroad. But I think, if we can give this challenge to the industry, to our own research and [development organisations], I think we can start manufacturing our own ammunitions in the country.”
8.50 am: The infection has affected the three services in a “limited number”, Rawat tells the news agency.
8.48 am: Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, says patience and discipline will help India overcome Covid-19, ANI reports. “As armed forces, we understand our responsibility in the fight against COVID19,” he says. “We’ve to make sure that we remain safe because if our soldiers, sailors & airmen get affected by this virus, how’re we going to support our people.”
8.45 am: India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 26,496 on Sunday morning, according to latest data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these cases, 19,868 are still undergoing treatment, while 5,803 have recovered and 824 have died.
8.30 am: The Delhi Minorities Commission has expressed concern about the death of two Tablighi Jamaat members at a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients in Sultanpuri area of North West Delhi, and urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to investigate the matter.
8.25 am: The recent decision by United States President Donald Trump to halt US funding to the World Health Organisation in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic sparked a major controversy. The US is one of the largest donors to the WHO, contributing nearly $90 million, or about 16% of the organisation’s total budget in 2018-’19. To put the debate in perspective, it’s useful to understand how the World Health Organisation decides where to spend its funds, and how it allocates money between different global health programmes and regions.
8.20 pm: The Kuli Bazaar area in Kanpur is declared a “red zone”, ANI reports.
8.15 am: From street sweepers and farmers to rural housewives, poor Indians who breathe some of the world’s dirtiest air are at greater risk of dying from the new coronavirus than wealthier groups, health experts have warned.
8.10 am: Twelve railway coaches have been converted into isolations wards at the Moradabad railway station, ANI reports.
8 am: The Rajasthan High Court will be closed till May 3 after an official tests positive for Covid-19, PTI reports. Only urgent matters will be held.
7.40 am: Pakistan clarifies that it is not preparing any vaccine with China, PTI reports. But, the government says, a Chinese company got in touch and asked Pakistan to be a part of its clinical trials. Pakistan has sought more details.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan climbed to 12,644, and 256 people have died.
7.25 am: Complete lockdown begins in Chennai and four other cities of Tamil Nadu. On Friday, the government had announced that Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore would be completely shut for four days, starting at 6 am on April 26 to 9 pm on April 29. The cities of Salem and Tirupur will also be shut for three days. During this period, standalone grocery stores and other shops such as bakeries will be closed.
Extremely essential services such as grocery stores, medical shops, hospitals and ATMs will be open.
7.20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address India through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat at 11 am. He is expected to speak about the country’s coronavirus situation.
7.15 am: The toll in UK crosses 20,000, AFP reports.
7.10 am: America records 2,494 deaths in 24 hours, AFP reports. The toll in US is now 53,511, and the number of confirmed infections rose to 9,36,293.
7 am: Here are the top 10 updates from Saturday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 24,942, and the toll to 779 on Saturday evening, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 5,209 patients have been cured so far. Saturday’s rise of 1,490 cases was the lowest daily percentage rise in cases since the country hit 100 infections.
- The Centre eased lockdown curbs to allow standalone shops in residential areas to open with conditions. However, the relaxations will not apply to shops in malls, coronavirus hotspots and containment zones. “It would be mandatory for all permitted shops to open only with 50% strength of workers, ensure compulsory wearing of masks and strict adherence to social distancing norms,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in its order.
- China rejected global calls for an independent international investigation into the origins of the virus. A top Chinese diplomat in the United Kingdom claimed that such demands were political in nature. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said America will make sure the entire world knows that the virus originated in Wuhan city in China.
- The World Health Organization said there is no evidence that people cured of Covid-19 cannot be reinfected with the virus. The United Nations agency warned governments against issuing “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” to infected people who have recovered.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath banned public gatherings in the state till June 30. The chief minister also directed people to perform prayers at home with the beginning of Ramzan.
- There was panic buying in some cities in Tamil Nadu, which will go under an “intense lockdown” for three to four days from Sunday. Only extremely essential services such as medical shops, hospitals and ATMs will be open in the cities of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur during these days.
- Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders criticised the Narendra Modi government’s decision to cancel the dearness allowance of pensioners, government employees and soldiers. The party castigated the Bharatiya Janata Party for continuing with Central Vista project to reconstruct an iconic section of New Delhi, while cutting into the allowances of government servants during the crisis.
- The total deaths from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 50,000 in the United States. The country has over 8,75,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths were reported in a single day on Friday.
- The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi reported on Saturday declined to seven, as extensive screening continues in Asia’s largest slum. On Friday, the slum had reported 25 cases. However, Maharashtra reported 811 new cases and 22 new deaths, taking its total number of cases to 7,628 and deaths to 323.
- Globally, the total number of cases rose to over 28.3 lakh, and the number of deaths to 1.98 lakh by Saturday evening. The virus is now present in 185 countries or territories across the globe.