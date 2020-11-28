A look at the headlines right now:

Serum Institute will apply for emergency use of coronavirus vaccine in two weeks, says CEO: Adar Poonwalla said that the vaccine will initially be distributed in India.

Centre ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of farmers, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister said that if the farmers wish to hold discussions before December 3, they will have to shift their protest at the place finalised by the government.

PM Modi visits Serum Institute in Pune, completes three-city tour: The prime minister also visited drug manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad and Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad. Over 51% total turnout recorded in first phase of District Development Council elections: This is the first-ever district council elections in the Union Territory since the abrogation of special status granted to it under Article 370.

‘We have reports on Khalistani presence in farmers’ protest,’ claims Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at Khattar over the way his government treated the farmers.

Lawyers send sippers to jailed activist Stan Swamy, urge jail authorities to let him drink water with dignity: The 83-year-old has Parkinson’s disease and cannot hold a tumbler.

Iran vows to avenge killing of its top nuclear scientist: The country has blamed Israel for the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Adityanath holds roadshow in Hyderabad ahead of municipal polls, pushes for renaming city: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister had made a similar pitch in to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar in 2018, ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana.

Uttar Pradesh governor gives assent to ordinance against forced conversions: The Adityanath-led government had approved the ordinance which provides for jail term of up to 5 years for forceful conversion.

‘Verdicts in Kangana, Arnab cases sum up Thackeray government,’ says Devendra Fadnavis: The former Maharashtra chief minister said that voices against the government should not be suppressed.

