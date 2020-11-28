The big news: India to get Oxford vaccine first, says Serum Institute CEO, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah told farmers that Centre is ready to talk, and PM Modi toured three cities to review coronavirus vaccine development.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Serum Institute will apply for emergency use of coronavirus vaccine in two weeks, says CEO: Adar Poonwalla said that the vaccine will initially be distributed in India.
- Centre ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of farmers, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister said that if the farmers wish to hold discussions before December 3, they will have to shift their protest at the place finalised by the government.
- PM Modi visits Serum Institute in Pune, completes three-city tour: The prime minister also visited drug manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad and Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad.
- Over 51% total turnout recorded in first phase of District Development Council elections: This is the first-ever district council elections in the Union Territory since the abrogation of special status granted to it under Article 370.
- ‘We have reports on Khalistani presence in farmers’ protest,’ claims Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at Khattar over the way his government treated the farmers.
- Lawyers send sippers to jailed activist Stan Swamy, urge jail authorities to let him drink water with dignity: The 83-year-old has Parkinson’s disease and cannot hold a tumbler.
- Iran vows to avenge killing of its top nuclear scientist: The country has blamed Israel for the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
- Adityanath holds roadshow in Hyderabad ahead of municipal polls, pushes for renaming city: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister had made a similar pitch in to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar in 2018, ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana.
- Uttar Pradesh governor gives assent to ordinance against forced conversions: The Adityanath-led government had approved the ordinance which provides for jail term of up to 5 years for forceful conversion.
- ‘Verdicts in Kangana, Arnab cases sum up Thackeray government,’ says Devendra Fadnavis: The former Maharashtra chief minister said that voices against the government should not be suppressed.