The big news: Farmers threaten to intensify stir, reject Centre’s proposal, and 9 other top stories
- Farmers reject Centre’s proposal to resolve deadlock on agricultural laws, call for protest on Monday: Meanwhile, the Opposition urged the president to repeal the laws. Shiv Sena said that the Bharat Bandh was a befitting reply to ‘state-sponsored anarchy’.
- Centre said emergency use approval of Serum Institute, Biotech vaccines was not rejected: Reports claimed that the vaccines developed by both the companies have not been cleared due to inadequate safety and efficacy data.
- IAF asks Netflix to cut scenes from Anil Kapoor’s ‘AK vs AK’ for wrong uniform; actor apologises: In a teaser for the movie, the actor is seen using foul language and dancing drunk on stage while wearing the Indian Air Force uniform.
- Indo-China ties in most difficult phase, says S Jaishankar, blames Beijing for violating agreements: The foreign minister claimed that China has offered ‘five differing explanations’ for violating agreements on the Line of Actual Control.
- BJP’s performance in Rajasthan local polls is a symbol of trust in PM Modi, claims JP Nadda: The saffron party was leading in majority of seats in local body polls, but counting is still under way.
- In TRP scam, Republic TV moves NHRC over alleged torture of employee by Mumbai Police: Arnab Goswami moved Bombay High Court seeking stay on Mumbai Police’s investigation.
- Mehbooba Mufti says she was illegally detained thrice within a fortnight: She asked why BJP leaders were allowed to campaign freely for the District Development Council polls, while her movement was restricted due to security reasons.
- NCB arrests drug supplier after ‘biggest seizure’ in Sushant Singh Rajput case: The agency raided multiple locations in Mumbai and seized drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore.
- Central Vista project is a ‘symbol of national pride, strong India,’ Telangana CM writes to PM Modi: K Chandrasekhar Rao said the new Parliament building was ‘long overdue’, even as Opposition parties have criticised the project.
- US Supreme Court rejects Republicans’ attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania: The Supreme Court issued a one-line order, without any comment from the nine justices.