The big news: India suspends UK flights over fears of new virus strain, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife joined the TMC, and the CBI said delay in Hathras rape victim’s medical exam led to loss of key evidence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India suspends flights from UK till December 31 amid concern over coronavirus mutation: The Centre said there is no need to panic and called for a meeting to discuss the virus strain. Maharashtra government ordered two-week quarantine for international fliers. Sensex lost over 1,400 points in sharpest fall since April as the new strain rattled markets.
Meanwhile, Netherlands, Belgium and few other countries also banned flights from UK as the virus strain looked ‘out of control’.
- As wife joins Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP MP Saumitra Khan says he will file for divorce: Sujata Khan said she was leaving the saffron camp because she did not get the recognition she deserved ‘even after taking several risks’.
- Delay in woman’s medical examination in Hathras case led to loss of crucial evidence, says CBI: The investigation agency said that the Uttar Pradesh Police did not follow the proper procedure for recording the complainant’s statement.
- Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli blames own party leaders for forcing him to dissolve Parliament: In an address to the nation, Oli said the House became meaningless as the elected government always was often dragged into controversies.
- Mamata Banerjee accuses Amit Shah of spreading lies, calls BJP ‘cheatingbaaz’: She also thanked Stalin, 4 chief minister’s for backing her on IPS officers transfer.
- Karnataka HC stays state government order to drop 61 criminal cases against BJP ministers, MLAs: The Yediyurappa government in Karnataka had dropped the charges through a government order passed on August 31.
- India’s leopard population rises over 60% since 2014 to 12,852, shows government report: The ‘Status of Leopard in India 2018’ report was released by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.
- At least 36 Al Jazeera journalists ‘targeted’ in cyber attack with Israeli firm’s spyware, says report: The phones were allegedly hacked between July and August and can be traced back to the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
- Varavara Rao to remain in Nanavati Hospital till January 7 as Bombay HC adjourns his bail plea: The court directed the Maharashtra government to submit a fresh medical report detailing the activist’s health condition on the next date of hearing.
- Congress leader Motilal Vora dies at 93: He died in Delhi due to post-coronavirus complications.